Waiata Anthems 2023: July Releases

Friday, 7 July 2023, 6:08 am
Press Release: The Public Good

As the Māori New Year arrives, Waiata Anthems honours the rising of Matariki with a new release of waiata and video content, showcasing an exciting group of established and emerging artists sharing their experiences of creating reo Māori music.

Throughout July, expect diverse musical offerings from Bleeders, Jordyn with a Why, Riiki Reid, Tini Whetū, Geneva AM and Swizl Jager. From reorua rap and the purest of pop to rage-ridden punk, these talented artists run the gamut of musical genres.

Matariki is a time of reflection, celebration and preparation, so alongside the new waiata, each artist has shared an unexpected personal story addressing their own hopes and dreams for a brighter future.

From an inside view of the new kaupapa Māori approach at Corrections, to the power of giving birth, to language reclamation and youth mental health, the Waiata Anthems Matariki collection of short documentaries will inspire audiences to go beyond the melodies. With themes of tuakiritanga identity and kotahitanga unity, these must-watch films contain a wealth of mātauranga Māori as the artists celebrate the present with pride and look to the future with hope.

To support artists releasing waiata reo Māori at this special time of the year is a privilege for Waiata Anthems,” says founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi. “Our movement is about the revitalisation of te reo Māori at scale, our wish is to embrace Matariki manako nui and look to a bright future with these amazing waiata across airwaves and digital platforms.

Waiata and video content will releases from today, and continues throughout the month.

