Hamilton Book Month Programme Is Launched!

Sunday, 9 July 2023, 1:48 pm
It’s almost August and we’re excited to share with you our line-up of authors,

illustrators, storytellers, workshops, movies and more! Most events are free and some require registration via our website.

Wanting to write horror and suspense, picture books, produce zines or to

learn to write across multiple media and pitch to international agents, publishers, producers and networks? Register for our 4 x 3 hour Saturday workshops.

Keen to be inspired by award-winning adult fiction authors? Come to our fiction panel and help launch our programme on 1 August.

Join us to relax with free movies based on NZ books each Sunday at Waikato Museum.

Come for cake to celebrate book birthdays at three launches in August.

Get your team together and compete at our ever-popular literary pub quiz.

Children’s and young adult authors Kyle Mewburn, Graci Kim, Raymond McGrath

and Gay Buckingham talk text vs art. Education vs entertainment. Love of reading vs information and learning on our Storylines panel.

On National Poetry Day enjoy some exhibition curator talks then poetry writing and reading at Waikato Museum.

Fiction Panel

Launch event Tues 1st August, 6.30-8.00pm

Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts

Waikato University

Panellists Catherine Chidgey, Brannavan Gnanalingam & Lee Murray in conversation with Elizabeth Kirkby-McLeod

Free event, more information here

Writing in the Dark Workshop

Sat 5th August, 9.30-12:30pm

Trust Waikato

4 Little London Lane

A workshop on infusing horror and suspense into your writing led by five-time Bram Stoker Awards winner Lee Murray

$25 registration required

More information and how to register here

Zine Workshop

Sat 12th August, 9.30-12.30pm

Trust Waikato

4 Little London Lane

Join our zine workshop with Sandra Jensen to discover how to tell a story with few words and some curated images. Learn the best tips for some publishable zines to get your work out into the world!

$25 registration required

More information and how to register here

Movies at the Museum

Sundays at 3.00pm
Waikato Museum

1 Grantham St

6 August: The Quiet Earth (M)

13 August: Whale Rider (PG13)

20 August: Footrot Flats- The Dog’s Tale (PG)

27 August: Came A Hot Friday (PG)

Free events, no registration required

Local Authors Book Fair
Sat 19th August, 9.30-11.30am
The Long Room

Wintec, Ward St

Waikato talent talk about their books

Free event

Are you a local author with either a traditionally published or self-published book? Come and talk about it then sell your book/s. Please register to present here

Poetry Book Launch

Thurs 10th August, 5.30-7.00pm
Poppies Bookstore

Casabella Lane

Join Richard von Sturmer as Tracey Slaughter launches his latest book Walking with Rocks, Dreaming with Rivers: My Year in the Waikato.

Free event, light refreshments served, registration required.

We are thrilled to have Ibis Hotel as one of our August accommodation sponsors. Some of our lucky authors will stay at this central city venue and receive a complimentary breakfast.

Hamilton Book Month runs throughout August and there’s 20 events most of which are free. To view the full list see www.hamiltonbookmonth.com and Hamilton Book Month on Facebook.

