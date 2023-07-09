Hamilton Book Month Programme Is Launched!
It’s almost August and we’re excited to share with you our line-up of authors,
illustrators, storytellers, workshops, movies and more! Most events are free and some require registration via our website.
Wanting to write horror and suspense, picture books, produce zines or to
learn to write across multiple media and pitch to international agents, publishers, producers and networks? Register for our 4 x 3 hour Saturday workshops.
Keen to be inspired by award-winning adult fiction authors? Come to our fiction panel and help launch our programme on 1 August.
Join us to relax with free movies based on NZ books each Sunday at Waikato Museum.
Come for cake to celebrate book birthdays at three launches in August.
Get your team together and compete at our ever-popular literary pub quiz.
Children’s and young adult authors Kyle Mewburn, Graci Kim, Raymond McGrath
and Gay Buckingham talk text vs art. Education vs entertainment. Love of reading vs information and learning on our Storylines panel.
On National Poetry Day enjoy some exhibition curator talks then poetry writing and reading at Waikato Museum.
Launch event Tues 1st August, 6.30-8.00pm
Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts
Waikato University
Panellists Catherine Chidgey, Brannavan Gnanalingam & Lee Murray in conversation with Elizabeth Kirkby-McLeod
Free event, more information here
Sat 5th August, 9.30-12:30pm
Trust Waikato
4 Little London Lane
A workshop on infusing horror and suspense into your writing led by five-time Bram Stoker Awards winner Lee Murray
$25 registration required
More information and how to register here
Sat 12th August, 9.30-12.30pm
Trust Waikato
4 Little London Lane
Join our zine workshop with Sandra Jensen to discover how to tell a story with few words and some curated images. Learn the best tips for some publishable zines to get your work out into the world!
$25 registration required
More information and how to register here
Movies at the Museum
Sundays at 3.00pm
Waikato Museum
1 Grantham St
6 August: The Quiet Earth (M)
13 August: Whale Rider (PG13)
20 August: Footrot Flats- The Dog’s Tale (PG)
27 August: Came A Hot Friday (PG)
Free events, no registration required
Local
Authors Book Fair
Sat 19th August, 9.30-11.30am
The Long Room
Wintec, Ward St
Waikato talent talk about their books
Free event
Are you a local author with either a traditionally published or self-published book? Come and talk about it then sell your book/s. Please register to present here
Thurs 10th August,
5.30-7.00pm
Poppies Bookstore
Casabella Lane
Join Richard von Sturmer as Tracey Slaughter launches his latest book Walking with Rocks, Dreaming with Rivers: My Year in the Waikato.
Free event, light refreshments served, registration required.
We are thrilled to have Ibis Hotel as one of our August accommodation sponsors. Some of our lucky authors will stay at this central city venue and receive a complimentary breakfast.
Hamilton Book Month runs throughout August and there’s 20 events most of which are free. To view the full list see www.hamiltonbookmonth.com and Hamilton Book Month on Facebook.