Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Conditions Prove Testing For Young Karters In National Schools Championship

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 7:53 pm
Press Release: Kart Sport

Changing conditions produced a high-risk game of tactics for the nation’s best youth drivers at the National Schools Championship at KartSport Auckland.

The championship attracted 100 event entries over five classes competing in Rotax Max Junior, Rotax Max Light, Cadet ROK, Vortex Mini ROK and ROK DVS Junior, with four marble-drawn heats and a final, with overall points deciding the titles.

The changeable weather from light rain to lukewarm sunshine produced a drying line as karters flipped a coin to risk potential slowing times with wet tyres, or skating on ice with slicks on slippery surfaces in the wet.

The conditions and the luck of the draw made for unpredictable but exciting racing. While volunteers worked the best to push the programme along despite predictable delays, an incident requiring medical support meant there was insufficient light to safely run the finals for three classes.

It did not stop some impressive racing, especially in the trying conditions, with some outstanding displays of driving skills. Perhaps local knowledge proved a factor with karters from Auckland schools prevailing in four of the five titles.

Marco Manson, 12, from hosts St Kentigern Boys, claimed the Rotax Max Junior title, which attracted the biggest field of 29 starters including two current national champions.

Manson enjoyed two wins from the four completed heats to finish on 19 points in the most evenly-fought class, finishing ahead of Miles Baker (Fairfield) on 28 points, who was one ahead of Cody Nobel (Whangarei Boys).

A penalty proved costly for national champion Kiahn Burt (Palmerston North Boys) after winning heat three.

Dominic Evers from Auckland’s Verran Primary edged his way to the Cadet Rok title, with the seven-year-old proving the most consistent performer in a field including the National and Goldstar champions. Dominic claimed two wins, a second and a third in the four heats with fourth place in the final giving him overall victory. He finished just two points ahead of Ryan Healey (Kairanga School, Manawatu) with Charles Taylor (City Impact, Auckland) a further point back in third.

Rotax Max Light class also managed all five races with equally close racing. Emerson Vincent (Kings College), 15, edged fellow Auckland rival Sebastian Manson (St Kentigern) by just one point.

Manson had started the final leading and in the No 1 slot but went out on the third lap and did not finish.

Vincent scored two thirds and a second before his second placing in the final gave him the overall honours, while Tom Bewley from Havelock High School won the final.

Rotax DVS Junior presented the only title to the South Island, with Christchurch’s Mac Templeton from St Bedes on the podium in three of his four heads to finish on 12 points. That was a significant six points clear of the high profile Junior Rotax national champion Kiahn Burt (Palmerston North Boys), who finished second on countback from Marco Manson, with both karters doubling up in classes.

Vortex Mini Rok was another super-close contest in a bustling field of 24 starters. Auckland’s Seth Comer (City Impact) celebrated his 13th birthday in style with overall victory by just a single point from Manawatu’s Tommy Hart (Winchester Primary). National runner-up Henry Fisher (Medbury School, Christchurch) was third.

Comer managed two wins and a third while Hart was super-consistent with a first, second and a third from the four races.

Caption: The class winners in action – Marco Manson (No 69) in Rotax Max Junior; Emerson Vincent (No 10) in Rotax Max Light; Dominic Evers (No 77) in Cadet Rok; Seth Comer (No 78) in Vortex Mini Rok; and Mac Templeton (No 92) in Rok DVS Junior. (Credit: Emilee Jane Photography).

Details: www.kartsport.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kart Sport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
International Art Centre: Two Rare NZ Paintings Expected To Sell For $1M Each

William Hodges was the official artist on Captain Cook’s second voyage to the South Pacific. His 1777 oil painting A Maori before a Waterfall in Dusky Bay was completed in England. The sale will also feature Memories Tearara, a 1933 oil on canvas by Charles Frederick Goldie of a chieftainess of the Arawa Tribe of Rotorua. More


Binoy Kampmark: Graceless Class Goons Strike Back At Lord’s

What are the English other than their excruciatingly worn class, kitted out with a code of manners revocable at an instant? A streak of traditional Englishness, as A. A. Gill wrote, stresses bullying. It made them great in the hope of making others small. More

Auckland Climate Festival: Countdown Is On

This festival is for anyone who wants to work towards a safe, equitable and regenerative future for Taamaki Makaurau. It enables us to scale up change at pace, gain solidarity, & harness the synergies that come with collective action. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 