Beat To Go On As Elemental AKL 2023 Extended

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 10:33 am
Auckland Unlimited

Two new concerts featuring international headliners and showstoppers from Aotearoa have been added, extending the festival to Sunday 13 August.

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s favourite festival of arts, eats and beats has added even more events to its jam-packed schedule. In a huge extra weekend bonus for music fans, the festival will now include Tuawahine at The Cloud on Saturday 12 August, and 09 Soul Sessions at the Viaduct Events Centre on Sunday 13 August.

The first of the new events, Tuawahine, is a celebration of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s finest Wāhine Toa musicians at the FIFA Fan Festival™. Featuring performances from Anika Moa, Annie Crummer, Paige, Georgia Lines & Tami Neilsen, and backed by an all-women band, the performance creates space for women to be empowered both on stage and in the audience.

Joining the line-up is 09 Soul Sessions, a night of nostalgic R&B jams headlined by a soon-to-be-announced international R&B star and Kiwi sensation Stan Walker, supported by some of the best emerging vocalists in Aotearoa. From small beginnings as an open mic night in Central Auckland, 09 Soul Sessions has become a musical institution in Tāmaki Makaurau. At Elemental AKL, it’s bigger than ever before.

Alongside the additional events, check out the Elemental AKL laser installation in Aotea Square. Central city landmarks including the Auckland Town Hall, The Aotea Centre, and the Auckland Metro Centre will come to life with a dynamic display of lasers featuring geometric patterns, 3D characters, futuristic neon lights and more.

Leilana Meredith, Event Director of Elemental AKL, says its extension is exciting for Aucklanders: “Elemental AKL is all about getting out to celebrate and support the incredible arts, eats and music on offer in Tāmaki Makaurau. With these two new additions, we’re bringing even more beats to the city and we know that Aucklanders and visitors alike are going to love it.”

For the full schedule of events in Elemental AKL, head to https://www.aucklandnz.com/elemental

