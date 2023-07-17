Rodger Fox Big Band Celebrates Their 50th Anniversary With A Special CD Offer

Rodger Fox has handpicked a selection of CDs from his playlist to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Rodger Fox Big Band. The special offer, which is only available during the Band’s 50th Anniversary, includes 10 CDs for just $50, plus postage.

Rodger says, “We've recorded a remarkable 46 CDs over the years and with six NZ Music Tui awards under our belt, you can expect top-notch music that will captivate you.

“With no public funding being forthcoming, we've had to meet the entire cost of the Big Band’s 50th Anniversary concert series and ‘Jazz on the Road’ master classes in secondary schools and the costs associated with hosting international artists, travel and securing venues cannot always be covered by ticket sales, hence this initiative.”

Our handpicked selection features the best work from our back catalogue, showcasing the talent and versatility of the band. These are the 10 CDs you'll receive:

1. "Warriors" with Bill Cunliffe & the Rodger Fox Big Band

2. "Live at the Bruce Mason Centre" with Michael Houstoun & the Rodger Fox Big Band

3. "The LA – NZ Jazz Connection" featuring Rodger Fox with Brian Smith, & special guests Larry Koonse, Tom Warrington, & Joe LaBarbera

4. "Are Back in Town" with Midge Marsden & the Rodger Fox Big Band

5. "Funkbone Experience" with Rodger Fox, Nick Granville, Lance Philip & renowned American artists Dewayne Pate on bass & David K Mathews on keyboards

6. "Back to Being One" – Rodger Fox with Bill Cunliffe, Tom Warrington, & Steve Houghton

7. "Hipwalk" – Rodger Fox Big Band's recording from United Studios in Los Angeles

8. "Big Blues" – Erna Ferry with the Rodger Fox Big Band

9. "Something Juicy" – Rodger Fox with Bill Reichenbach on trombone & friends

10. "Plays New Zealand" by the Rodger Fox Big Band

Please note that if any of the listed titles are sold out we will substitute them with another equally exceptional CD.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary offer. To secure your collection of timeless music, visit our official website HERE. Experience the magic of the Rodger Fox Big Band celebrating 50 years of musical excellence!

