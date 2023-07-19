Unlock the Secrets of the Enchanted Ball Supporting Te Mata Park - Tickets on Sale July 18th!

Prepare to be swept away into a world of enchantment as the highly anticipated Enchanted Ball, supporting the beloved Te Mata Park, returns to Hawke's Bay. Presented by Etiquette, this extraordinary event promises an evening of magic, mystery, and immersive experience that has captivated guests year after year. With tickets set to go on sale on July 18th, now is the time to secure your spot before they vanish like a fleeting dream.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the excitement of the Enchanted Ball, a unique event that has consistently sold out in record time. Since its inception in 2018, guests have been captivated by its incredible ambiance, set against the breathtaking landscapes of Hawke's Bay. As the sun sets on December 2nd, 2023, lucky attendees will be transported to a secret location, revealed only to those who dare to embrace adventure.

Event organiser Greg Howie shares his vision, stating, "Our aim is to provide a unique experience for attendees, an event like no other that combines mystery, theatrics, and culinary delights in a beautiful location. The Enchanted Ball is an all-inclusive affair, where guests can simply dress up and arrive at the designated bus collection point. From there, we take care of the rest, ensuring a night filled with awe-inspiring surprises."

Prepare to be awestruck as the secret location for this year's Enchanted Ball is unveiled. Howie explains, "Scouting for the perfect location is one of the most exciting parts of organising the Enchanted Ball. Through whispers of magic and the generosity of landowners, each chosen venue holds true to the enchanting theme, offering incredible moments that will leave guests spellbound. This year's secret location is no exception, and we cannot wait to unveil it to our fortunate ticket holders."

Indulgence awaits as guests embark on a culinary adventure, savoring delectable street-style fare throughout the evening. This gastronomic journey is complemented by an exquisite selection of premium beverages sponsored by PAK’nSAVE Hastings, Three Wise Birds, Peroni and The National Distillery Company. The Enchanted Ball ensures that every aspect of your experience is meticulously curated for your delight.

To add to the enchantment, Tranzit Buses will provide convenient round-trip transportation from pickup points in Napier, Hastings, and Havelock North to the secret location. Sit back, relax, and allow the enchantment to unfold as you are whisked away to the realm of wonder and beauty.

Prepare to be dazzled by a lineup of extraordinary performers, live music that will stir your soul, and captivating art installations that will ignite your imagination. As the night progresses, be prepared for surprises around every corner, as the Enchanted Ball weaves its magic and creates memories that last.

By attending the Enchanted Ball, you not only immerse yourself in an evening of enchantment but also support the invaluable Te Mata Park. Managed by the Te Mata Park Trust Board, this natural gem draws over one million visitors each year, offering exceptional geological, ecological, recreational, spiritual, and cultural significance. Money raised from this event will be donated to the Te Mata Peak Trust, aiding in the preservation and enhancement of this cherished park.

The Enchanted Ball will kick off with a captivating live auction, where guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique items and experiences. All proceeds will go directly to the Te Mata Peak Trust, allowing attendees to contribute to the preservation of this natural treasure while enjoying a night of wonder.

Act swiftly, as tickets for the Enchanted Ball are limited and tend to disappear like a puff of smoke within a week of going on sale. Don't miss your chance to be part of this glamorous affair! Visit www.etiquette.nz for ticket information and bookings starting on July 18 at 11am.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and behind-the-scenes glimpses by following the Enchanted Ball supporting Te Mata Park on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/enchantedball and Instagram @enchanted_ball.

© Scoop Media

