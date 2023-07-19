Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Unlock the Secrets of the Enchanted Ball Supporting Te Mata Park - Tickets on Sale July 18th!

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 6:46 am
Press Release: Etiquette Events

Prepare to be swept away into a world of enchantment as the highly anticipated Enchanted Ball, supporting the beloved Te Mata Park, returns to Hawke's Bay. Presented by Etiquette, this extraordinary event promises an evening of magic, mystery, and immersive experience that has captivated guests year after year. With tickets set to go on sale on July 18th, now is the time to secure your spot before they vanish like a fleeting dream.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in the excitement of the Enchanted Ball, a unique event that has consistently sold out in record time. Since its inception in 2018, guests have been captivated by its incredible ambiance, set against the breathtaking landscapes of Hawke's Bay. As the sun sets on December 2nd, 2023, lucky attendees will be transported to a secret location, revealed only to those who dare to embrace adventure.

Event organiser Greg Howie shares his vision, stating, "Our aim is to provide a unique experience for attendees, an event like no other that combines mystery, theatrics, and culinary delights in a beautiful location. The Enchanted Ball is an all-inclusive affair, where guests can simply dress up and arrive at the designated bus collection point. From there, we take care of the rest, ensuring a night filled with awe-inspiring surprises."

Prepare to be awestruck as the secret location for this year's Enchanted Ball is unveiled. Howie explains, "Scouting for the perfect location is one of the most exciting parts of organising the Enchanted Ball. Through whispers of magic and the generosity of landowners, each chosen venue holds true to the enchanting theme, offering incredible moments that will leave guests spellbound. This year's secret location is no exception, and we cannot wait to unveil it to our fortunate ticket holders."

Indulgence awaits as guests embark on a culinary adventure, savoring delectable street-style fare throughout the evening. This gastronomic journey is complemented by an exquisite selection of premium beverages sponsored by PAK’nSAVE Hastings, Three Wise Birds, Peroni and The National Distillery Company. The Enchanted Ball ensures that every aspect of your experience is meticulously curated for your delight.

To add to the enchantment, Tranzit Buses will provide convenient round-trip transportation from pickup points in Napier, Hastings, and Havelock North to the secret location. Sit back, relax, and allow the enchantment to unfold as you are whisked away to the realm of wonder and beauty.

Prepare to be dazzled by a lineup of extraordinary performers, live music that will stir your soul, and captivating art installations that will ignite your imagination. As the night progresses, be prepared for surprises around every corner, as the Enchanted Ball weaves its magic and creates memories that last.

By attending the Enchanted Ball, you not only immerse yourself in an evening of enchantment but also support the invaluable Te Mata Park. Managed by the Te Mata Park Trust Board, this natural gem draws over one million visitors each year, offering exceptional geological, ecological, recreational, spiritual, and cultural significance. Money raised from this event will be donated to the Te Mata Peak Trust, aiding in the preservation and enhancement of this cherished park.

The Enchanted Ball will kick off with a captivating live auction, where guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique items and experiences. All proceeds will go directly to the Te Mata Peak Trust, allowing attendees to contribute to the preservation of this natural treasure while enjoying a night of wonder.

Act swiftly, as tickets for the Enchanted Ball are limited and tend to disappear like a puff of smoke within a week of going on sale. Don't miss your chance to be part of this glamorous affair! Visit www.etiquette.nz for ticket information and bookings starting on July 18 at 11am.

Stay up to date with all the latest news and behind-the-scenes glimpses by following the Enchanted Ball supporting Te Mata Park on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/enchantedball and Instagram @enchanted_ball.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Etiquette Events on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More


Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


 Living Streets Aotearoa: E-Scooters - Should They Stay Or Should They Go?

Do you have any challenges sharing footpaths with e-scooters? Do you, your whanau, or friends use e-scooters as a way to travel or ride recreationally? How safe do you feel using an e-scooter or being around e-scooters on the footpath? Why do you feel this way? More

Scapegrace: Rogue Society Returns

After five years, NZ’s largest independent spirits company is bringing back one of its most loved and iconic brands. Rogue Society Liquor will be back on shelves, with the initial offering including their Signature Gin & Signature Vodka. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 