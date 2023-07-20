Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Multi-award Winning Artist YULIA - Live In Concert

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 6:53 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

A magical evening of songs from the legendary Barbra Streisand,
Karen Carpenter, Astrud Gilberto, Edith Piaf, Celine Dion & more
Accompanied by the Dennison Ensemble & String Quartet

Thursday September 28 - St James Theatre, Wellington
Sunday October 8 - Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch
Saturday October 21 - The Civic, Auckland

Multi-award-winning singer YULIA today announces she’ll be returning to some of New Zealand’s most iconic stages, performing hits from legendary artists including Barbra Streisand, Karen Carpenter, Celine Dion, Edith Piaf, Astrud Gilberto and more.

YULIA - EVERGREEN will see the gifted contralto weave through a selection of Streisand’s masterpieces including the stunning Evergreen and The Way We Were, The Carpenter’s Superstar and We’ve Only Just Begun, Astrud Giberto’s, The Girl from Ipanema, to some of Piaf’s classics such as Non, je ne regrette rien, and many more in between.

She will perform with a full band and a string quartet, revisiting those iconic songs that have been part of the musical fabric of many of our lives. It will be a night of recognition, of memories, of inspiration and most importantly, of exquisite performance.

“When I first arrived in NZ around 2002 a whole new world of music opened up to me,” says Yulia. “Barbra Streisand, The Carpenters, Astrud Gilberto. I fell in love with We’ve Only Just Begun, Evergreen, Girl from Ipanema and I listened to them with an ear of a musical alchemist. It fascinated me how melodies, harmonies and arrangements of those songs came together in a superbly intelligent manner. Those ‘retro’ to my generation artists embodied the incomparable musicality that was so prevalent in the 60s and 70s. I bow to people who created the music that lives in our hearts to this day.”

Pre-sales to Yulia’s extraordinary three-city tour in September and October start today and all remaining seats will be available to the general public via Ticketmaster and Ticketek on Monday at 9am. Tickets start at $89 plus booking fees.

The tour follows the triumphant success of Yulia’s remarkable Edith Piaf performances in 2022.

Dates/Venues
7pm Thursday September 28 - St James Theatre, Wellington
2pm Sunday October 8 - Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch
7pm Saturday October 21 - The Civic, Auckland

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sandra Roberts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Otago Regional Council: The Hitchhiker Otago Doesn’t Want To Pick Up - Freshwater Gold Clams

ORC is asking recreational water users to be vigilant after the discovery of a new aquatic pest species. Discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May this year, Corbicula fluminea poses a new threat to waterways, native freshwater species, & infrastructure. More


Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More


Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More

Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Scapegrace: Rogue Society Returns

After five years, NZ’s largest independent spirits company is bringing back one of its most loved and iconic brands. Rogue Society Liquor will be back on shelves, with the initial offering including their Signature Gin & Signature Vodka. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 