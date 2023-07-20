Multi-award Winning Artist YULIA - Live In Concert

A magical evening of songs from the legendary Barbra Streisand,

Karen Carpenter, Astrud Gilberto, Edith Piaf, Celine Dion & more

Accompanied by the Dennison Ensemble & String Quartet

Multi-award-winning singer YULIA today announces she’ll be returning to some of New Zealand’s most iconic stages, performing hits from legendary artists including Barbra Streisand, Karen Carpenter, Celine Dion, Edith Piaf, Astrud Gilberto and more.

YULIA - EVERGREEN will see the gifted contralto weave through a selection of Streisand’s masterpieces including the stunning Evergreen and The Way We Were, The Carpenter’s Superstar and We’ve Only Just Begun, Astrud Giberto’s, The Girl from Ipanema, to some of Piaf’s classics such as Non, je ne regrette rien, and many more in between.

She will perform with a full band and a string quartet, revisiting those iconic songs that have been part of the musical fabric of many of our lives. It will be a night of recognition, of memories, of inspiration and most importantly, of exquisite performance.

“When I first arrived in NZ around 2002 a whole new world of music opened up to me,” says Yulia. “Barbra Streisand, The Carpenters, Astrud Gilberto. I fell in love with We’ve Only Just Begun, Evergreen, Girl from Ipanema and I listened to them with an ear of a musical alchemist. It fascinated me how melodies, harmonies and arrangements of those songs came together in a superbly intelligent manner. Those ‘retro’ to my generation artists embodied the incomparable musicality that was so prevalent in the 60s and 70s. I bow to people who created the music that lives in our hearts to this day.”

Pre-sales to Yulia’s extraordinary three-city tour in September and October start today and all remaining seats will be available to the general public via Ticketmaster and Ticketek on Monday at 9am. Tickets start at $89 plus booking fees.

The tour follows the triumphant success of Yulia’s remarkable Edith Piaf performances in 2022.

Dates/Venues

7pm Thursday September 28 - St James Theatre, Wellington

2pm Sunday October 8 - Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

7pm Saturday October 21 - The Civic, Auckland

