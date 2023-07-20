Yahya Zeb Secures 16th Spot As 2023/24 Contracts Are Finalised

An exciting young pace prospect has secured the final ACES contract for the 2023/24 season.

19-year old Yahya Zeb, who plays his club cricket for Eden Roskill, received the 16th and final contract for the ACES.

Daniel Archer, Auckland Cricket's Director of Performance & Talent, says the fast bowler has impressed with his commitment over the last few seasons.

"Yahya has progressed as a player in recent years through the Auckland and NZC talent programmes.

"He has a genuine appetite to bowl fast, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with him on building his ability to do this.

"A committed and disciplined individual I have no doubt that he will make the most of the opportunity to focus on his next stages of development as a contracted domestic player within the ACES environment," says Archer.

Zeb has credited his parents for helping him on his journey so far.

"I'm really excited to be offered a contract for the 2023/24 season.

"I'd like to thank my family, the coaches I've worked with and all the people that have helped me on my cricketing journey so far," says Zeb.

Final Auckland ACES 2023/24 contract list:

Adithya Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)

Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)

Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)

Danru Ferns (Takapuna)

Cam Fletcher

Matt Gibson (Cornwall)

Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)

Harjot Johal (Eden Roskill)

Simon Keene (North Shore)

Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)

Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Will O’Donnell (Takapuna)

Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)

Quinn Sunde (Takapuna)

George Worker (Cornwall)



