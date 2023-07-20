Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Yahya Zeb Secures 16th Spot As 2023/24 Contracts Are Finalised

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Auckland Cricket

An exciting young pace prospect has secured the final ACES contract for the 2023/24 season.

19-year old Yahya Zeb, who plays his club cricket for Eden Roskill, received the 16th and final contract for the ACES.

Daniel Archer, Auckland Cricket's Director of Performance & Talent, says the fast bowler has impressed with his commitment over the last few seasons.

"Yahya has progressed as a player in recent years through the Auckland and NZC talent programmes.

"He has a genuine appetite to bowl fast, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with him on building his ability to do this.

"A committed and disciplined individual I have no doubt that he will make the most of the opportunity to focus on his next stages of development as a contracted domestic player within the ACES environment," says Archer.

Zeb has credited his parents for helping him on his journey so far.

"I'm really excited to be offered a contract for the 2023/24 season.

"I'd like to thank my family, the coaches I've worked with and all the people that have helped me on my cricketing journey so far," says Zeb.

Final Auckland ACES 2023/24 contract list:

Adithya Ashok (Suburbs New Lynn)
Cole Briggs (East Coast Bays)
Louis Delport (East Coast Bays)
Danru Ferns (Takapuna)
Cam Fletcher
Matt Gibson (Cornwall)
Ryan Harrison (East Coast Bays)
Harjot Johal (Eden Roskill)
Simon Keene (North Shore)
Ben Lister (Suburbs New Lynn)
Robbie O’Donnell (Takapuna)
Will O’Donnell (Takapuna)
Sean Solia (Suburbs New Lynn)
Quinn Sunde (Takapuna)
George Worker (Cornwall)
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Cricket on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Deserved Cancellations

Hosting sporting events has always been a government’s formula to distract their seducible subjects. It’s the secular version of smells and bells, the warbling of the church choir turned into flesh and performance. Horrendous expenses can be written off in the name of improving society’s spiritual being. More


Otago Regional Council: The Hitchhiker Otago Doesn’t Want To Pick Up - Freshwater Gold Clams

ORC is asking recreational water users to be vigilant after the discovery of a new aquatic pest species. Discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May this year, Corbicula fluminea poses a new threat to waterways, native freshwater species, & infrastructure. More


Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More

Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 