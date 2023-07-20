Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Champions Return For Superkart Nationals

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: KartSport

This weekend’s KartSport New Zealand National Superkart Championship will see defending champions return to have a crack at retaining their titles in four of the five classes on offer. The event, set to be held at Manfeild in Feilding, will take place over two days this Saturday and Sunday.

Headlining the event will be seven-time NZ Superkart Champion Ryan Urban who will be looking to retain both titles he picked up in 2022, competing in the 250cc International class and the 125cc Rotax Max Heavy class. He’ll face tough competition in the Rotax Heavy class with last year’s podium placegetters Shannon Noble and Aaron Tahu both entered, plus Australia’s Tyler Williams.

In the International class, Urban will be joined by a classy line up which includes last year’s third place finisher in Tony Bowden, plus Australian Jason Akermanis. Akermanis, hailing from the motorsport-mad riverside Victorian town of Mildura is a former runner-up finisher in the Australian Superkart Championship. He’ll be looking to repeat the feat of fellow Australian Jordan Ford who won the class in 2019.

The 125cc Rotax Max Light class will be led by Wellington’s Rianna O'Meara-Hunt who returns from competing in GT4 America to defend her title at Manfield. Fellow Wellington competitor Tyler Edney will offer tricky competition, coming off a strong year in Sprint karting which has seen him take second in the national Kartstars series.

In the gearbox KZ2 class, Auckland’s Mark Barnhill will aim to become just the second back-to-back champion in class history. He battled some tough luck with punctures last year and won the event on countback from Mitch Frazer who will also return for the challenge. Barnhill and Frazer both won a pair of heats in 2022 so this will be an exciting class to watch.

Rounding out the classes for this year’s event will be Rotax DD2, which is the only class not to feature the defending champion and is guaranteed to add another name to the history books. Racing will conclude with the annual Grand Prix events for gearbox and non-gearbox.

This year’s event also acts as events five and six of the 2024 Australian Superkart prize draw. Points from the NZ Championship will form round five, while the Grand Prix results will act as the final round. Competitors have battled through four previous rounds in the Rotax Max Light and Heavy classes, all fighting for a fully funded drive in the 2024 event. Tyler Edney leads the Rotax Max Light points, 56 points clear of Harry Townshend, while Shannon Noble is 59 points clear of Bryan Withers in Rotax Max Heavy.

Time trials will be underway from approximately 1:30pm on Saturday, with heats starting from 3:30 and continuing into Sunday.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KartSport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Deserved Cancellations

Hosting sporting events has always been a government’s formula to distract their seducible subjects. It’s the secular version of smells and bells, the warbling of the church choir turned into flesh and performance. Horrendous expenses can be written off in the name of improving society’s spiritual being. More


Otago Regional Council: The Hitchhiker Otago Doesn’t Want To Pick Up - Freshwater Gold Clams

ORC is asking recreational water users to be vigilant after the discovery of a new aquatic pest species. Discovered along a stretch of the Waikato River in May this year, Corbicula fluminea poses a new threat to waterways, native freshwater species, & infrastructure. More


Pôkeno Whisky: World-First Totara Cask Finish Single Malt

Pioneering Pôkeno Whisky has launched its most creative & innovative series to-date with the first single malt matured in Totara barrels. Founder Matt Johns describes the Pôkeno Exploration Series as a journey of discovery, not just of their own creativity, but also the culture & environment of Aotearoa, starting with the Totara Cask. More

Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More


Aroha Awarau: Kiwi-Pasifika Film Tackles Religion & Interracial LGBTQ+ Love

An interracial gay love story set in NZ between an English vicar & his Samoan partner which confronts issues around sexuality and religion, will debut in selected cinemas next month. Mysterious Ways follows the story of an Anglican vicar who fights for a church wedding with his Pasifika boyfriend & the cultural & religious challenges they face. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 