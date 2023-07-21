Media Statement From Nick Sautner, CEO Eden Park

20 July

Tonight, the world was watching, and Eden Park delivered.

Eden Park has a proud history of delivering Aotearoa New Zealand’s most memorable sporting moments. Three years in the making, hosting tonight’s highly anticipated opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 between Norway and New Zealand is another milestone in our journey.

Eden Park continues to demonstrate its commitment to gender equality in sports. This tournament is the third women’s world cup held at the stadium in the past two years. Tonight, we once again witnessed history in the making; fans packed the stadium to experience the third-largest sporting event in the world.

Our great city and country have experienced significant adversity over the last three years, from enduring lockdowns and natural disasters to the heart-wrenching tragedy of today's shooting incident. Events provide escapism and amidst such adversity, Eden Park's ability to draw in fans and provide them with a form of escape through sport is a testament to the unyielding spirit of our community.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 promises to be a tournament of passion, skill, and unity, and Eden Park has set a firm foundation for an exceptional sporting extravaganza. As the matches continue, the world will be watching, and Eden Park stands ready to deliver even more unforgettable moments.

