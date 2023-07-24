Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cure Kids Red Nose Day To Raise Funds For Life-saving Research

Monday, 24 July 2023, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Cure Kids

Growing human skin to treat a debilitating condition, an innovative digital approach to help prevent youth suicide and a new intervention that will benefit thousands of preterm babies, are among world-class research projects being made possible thanks to donations from generous New Zealanders.

Cure Kids Red Nose Day is back this Friday (July 28), to raise critical funds to support big research for little lives. Each year, donations made by Kiwis support research into a range of child health conditions that could save, extend and improve millions of children’s lives. In 2023, Cure Kids is aiming to raise over $500,000 to help fund new child health research projects in Aotearoa.

Significant research supported with the help of Red Nose Day includes a current trial to reduce the incidence of chronic lung disease in children born preterm, also called Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia or ‘BPD’. BPD occurs in about half of the 600 extremely preterm babies born in New Zealand every year.

The ground-breaking research could help save lives and reduce serious long-term health outcomes associated with chronic lung disease including cognitive impairment, respiratory conditions and cerebral palsy. Researcher Dr Chris McKinlay says the Trans-Tasman trial, being run in collaboration with colleagues in Melbourne, involves giving babies small doses of steroids directly into their lungs shortly after birth.

“This is the first and biggest trial to use this type of steroid. It’s a safe, simple and inexpensive intervention that could give so many tamariki and their whānau a significantly better quality of life. It would also result in huge savings for our health system,” says Dr McKinlay.

“We’ve just finished recruiting 1000 babies across Australia and New Zealand to the study, and are following a number of these children as they grow. We’re so grateful to Cure Kids for helping us get this vital research project off the ground.”

Cure Kids’ State of Child Health in Aotearoa New Zealand report released earlier this year revealed the worsening rates of high-burden disease including respiratory conditions. Respiratory conditions are responsible for more than one third of all acute admissions to hospital for children, showing the importance of research like Dr McKinlay’s.

Other research projects funded by Cure Kids include using gene editing to grow human skin to treat the rare and debilitating skin disease Epidermolysis bullosa. The second is a digital tool called #chatsafe, aimed at providing tools and tips to help rangatahi in New Zealand communicate safely online about self-harm and suicide.

Cure Kids CEO Frances Soutter says no matter how big or small, all donations made in support of Cure Kids’ Red Nose Day help transform little lives in New Zealand and around the world.

“Aotearoa continues to face significant challenges when it comes to child health. By getting behind Red Nose Day, you can help us help world-class researchers in New Zealand find better treatments, preventions and cures for kids.”

This Red Nose Day is set to be action packed with wonderful fundraising events happening across the country. Hundreds of schools, businesses and community groups are signed up to host events including bake sales, spell-a-thons, quiz nights and mufti days.

There are plenty of ways to get involved in Cure Kids Red Nose Day. You can host or attend a fundraiser, donate online or at the counter at your local Briscoes, Rebel Sport, Columbus Coffee or Smiths City. For more information visit www.rednoseday.co.nz.

