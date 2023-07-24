A Romantic Escape With Bach Musica Nz

Critically acclaimed Bach Musica NZ will take us into the Romantic period to enjoy music by Robert Schumann and Franz Schubert, at the Auckland Town Hall on Sunday 17 September.

The concert will open with the Bassoon Concerto in C Major by Bohemian classical composer Vanhal, featuring Bach Musica NZ’s principal bassoonist Philip Sumner as soloist. Sumner has been performing for more than four decades, including an almost twenty-year stint as Principal Bassoonist at the APO. Conducted by Music Director Rita Paczian, the evening is sure to bring a lively performance from the ensemble’s combined choir and orchestra.

We then enter the Romantic period to hear a rousing rendition of Franz Schubert's “Unfinished” Symphony No 8 in B Minor. Sadly, Schubert never finished this work, yet this outstanding composition has risen to be one of the most popular ones from the early Romantic period.

In the second half, Bach Musica NZ proudly presents the New Zealand premiere of Schumann’s Requiem, op148. This 45-minute work was composed in 1852, and it calls for a symphony orchestra, choir and four vocal soloists. Filling the soloist roles are acclaimed performers Elizabeth Mandeno (soprano), Charlotte McDonald (alto), Lachlan Craig (tenor) and Joel Amosa (bass). “We are proud to bring this wonderful music by such a famous composer to New Zealand for the first time ever!” says Rita Paczian.

“Paczian's customary energy kept orchestral colours bursting forth.”

– William Dart, NZ Herald (June 2023)

To close out their popular workshop series for the year, Bach Musica NZ will also host another Singing Workshop on 28 October at Somervell Presbyterian Church. An exciting opportunity to sing alongside members of the highly acclaimed chorus of Bach Musica NZ, culminating in a performance of Mozart’s Coronation Mass.

www.bachmusica.com

Schumann, Vanhal, Schubert

Sunday 17 September 2023, 5pm – Auckland Town Hall

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster

Rita Paczian Conductor

Philip Sumner Bassoon

Elizabeth Mandeno Soprano

Charlotte McDonald Alto

Lachlan Craig Tenor

Joel Amosa Bass

