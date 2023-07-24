Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Spectacular Bond Concert Announced

Monday, 24 July 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Skip Ink

Featuring top NZ artists together with Orchestra Wellington
THU, OCTOBER 19, MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE, WELLINGTON

Prepare to be shaken and stirred as The Music is Bond makes its way to Wellington for an unforgettable musical experience this October at the prestigious Michael Fowler Centre.

The Music is Bond will take audiences on a thrilling journey through the legendary soundtracks that have become synonymous with Bond. From the enchanting melodies of Goldfinger to the adrenaline-filled rhythm of Live and Let Die, this symphonic spectacle will pay homage to the incredible composers and artists who have contributed to the Bond legacy over the years - Shirley Bassey, Adele, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, Sheena Easton, and Duran Duran.

This extraordinary concert on 19 October will showcase the iconic and timeless music of the James Bond films, brought to life by the exceptional talents of Orchestra Wellington, along with soloists Lavina Williams, Caitlin Smith and Naomi Ferguson.

Presented and conducted by Tim Beveridge, The Music is Bond promises to be a stunning celebration of the world's most beloved secret agent.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing this concert to Wellington,” said Beveridge. “The music of James Bond is some of the most iconic and memorable in film history, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences in our capital city.”

Accompanying Orchestra Wellington will be three incredibly talented soloists. Lavina Williams, known for her powerhouse vocals and captivating stage presence, will astound audiences with her rendition of Bond classics. Caitlin Smith, a gifted singer-songwriter with a voice that resonates with depth and emotion, will bring her unique interpretation to these beloved songs. The enchanting Naomi Ferguson, with her soulful and evocative voice, will add an alluring touch to the evening's repertoire.

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of The Music is Bond when it hits the stage at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington. Tickets on sale via Ticketmaster from 9am today.

Given the overwhelming popularity of both James Bond and Orchestra Wellington, we anticipate high demand for this event. Secure your seats early to avoid disappointment.

  • Presented in association with Bentley Auckland

