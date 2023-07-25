Nail - Lead Guitarist Of Award Winning Band Devilskin, Becomes First Gibson New Zealand Artist

In an exciting first for New Zealand music, Nail, lead-guitarist of multi-platinum award-winning band DEVILSKIN has been invited to join the Gibson family, being formally selected as a Gibson Artist!

Having always been a huge fan and player of the iconic guitar brand throughout his career, Nail now joins the ranks of distinguished guitarists such as Tony Iommi and Dave Mustaine, having also had the privilege of sharing the stage with fellow Gibson Artists Slash and Lzzy Hale during their New Zealand, Australian, and European tours.

Nail states: “This is such a huge honour for me, I am thrilled to be named as New Zealand’s first Gibson Artist - it’s actually a dream come true! As a kid I grew up watching my heroes play these legendary instruments. And they have always been an essential part in my tone, from the moment I plugged in my very first Gibson, there was an instant magic that I had never experienced before.”

As the commanding guitarist of the beloved hard-rock/metal band, Nail’s searing guitar work and electrifying, high energy performances bring a real intensity to the live show.

Ecstatic to receive his new Custom Shop EDS-1275 Double Neck Guitar last week, Nail can’t wait to play what will be a fantastic addition to Devilskin’s upcoming live shows in Wellington and Napier at the end of this month.

Says Nail: “I am at my most creative when I have my Gibson Les Paul, and have written my biggest songs with that guitar. Without fail, it consistently delivers the powerful sound I want to impart with my playing, every time. But man, I’m super excited to break out with the new Double Neck Gibson when we hit the stage next, it’s going to be a real treat. Gibson Guitars are second to none and it’s an incredible privilege to be assigned this honour.”

DEVILSKIN have two more dates left to perform on their nationwide LET ME BREATHE TOUR, a sold out Wellington show before their final show of the tour in Napier, which was rescheduled due to the ruinous effects of Cyclone Gabrielle.

For those fans who purchased tickets for the original Napier concert in April, those tickets are completely transferable to the revised date.

With special guests EAST YORK in tow, DEVILSKIN have invited a fresh, equally kick-ass band to fully complement their legendary high-octane performances, ensuring fans get a sonic, rock-charged night to remember!

A Devilskin audience already knows what a phenomenal show they are in for, and a DEVILSKIN show with special guests EAST YORK, is one hell of a party you don’t want to miss!

