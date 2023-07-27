Five NZ Youth Bridge Players Heading To The Netherlands' To Complete

The 18th World Youth Teams Championships Descend upon the Netherlands' Premier NH Eindhoven Conference Centre Koningshof in Charming Veldhoven!

Get ready to witness an exhilarating clash of young minds as the 18th World Youth Teams Championships lands at the prestigious NH Eindhoven Conference Centre Koningshof, Veldhoven, the Netherlands. This highly anticipated international event promises to deliver unparalleled excitement and showcase the brightest young talent in the world of competitive bridge!

From July 31st to August 7th, the NH Eindhoven Conference Centre Koningshof will transform into a hub of youthful energy and fierce competition, attracting young bridge enthusiasts from every corner of the globe (some as young as 16 years old). NZ Bridge has competitors joining the competition, including Alice, a 16-year-old student from sunny Hawkes Bay who’s played Bridge consistently for the last two and half years. “Bridge for me, came from both sides of my family, and I had always been keen on cards and board games. Beyond Bridge, I play netball, am passionate about drama, and like to be around my friends”. The Championships are set to redefine the boundaries of strategic brilliance and test the mettle of these future bridge champions. This event will be followed by the European Youth National Pairs and Transnational Pairs at the same location.

Why the 18th World Youth Teams Championships are not to be missed:

Global Representation: With participants from diverse cultures and countries, this event epitomises the spirit of international camaraderie and friendly rivalry.

NH Eindhoven Conference Centre Koningshof: The chosen venue boasts state-of-the-art hotel facilities and a welcoming atmosphere, providing the perfect setting for the competitors to shine and the audience to relish every moment.

Strategic Brilliance: Bridge, a game known for its intellectual demands, requires players to think steps ahead, and these young minds are sure to leave spectators spellbound with their audacious moves.

Promoting Bridge: As an intellectual sport, bridge fosters critical thinking, decision-making, and teamwork, making it an ideal platform to encourage young minds to embrace strategic thinking and sportsmanship.

The 18th World Youth Teams Championships aims to be a memorable and thrilling experience for everyone involved. Whether you're an avid bridge enthusiast or just looking to witness the brilliance of young prodigies, this event is bound to leave an indelible mark on your hearts. Join us at the NH Eindhoven Conference Centre Koningshof in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, as we celebrate the future of Bridge and unite the world through the spirit of healthy competition and friendship.

For event schedules and further information, please visit: http://championships.worldbridge.org/veldhovenwytc23

© Scoop Media

