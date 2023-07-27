Folly Journal Prize Winner Announced

Folly Journal, an independent literary and arts journal launched from Wellington this year, has announced the winner of its inaugural Short Story Prize, Christchurch born George Titheridge.

George is a non-binary playwright, editor, and copywriter who is currently based in Berlin. They write unfiltered stories about real life and sex. The winning story, I am obsessed with you, was written on a whim while soaking in the bath tapping away on their phone. For their efforts, George wins $1000 in the inaugural competition.

Second prize was awarded second equal to Wanaka based Catherine Hart and Norfolk writer Fritha Waters. Third prize went to Wellington based writer Rose Cook.

“George’s humour and frank approach had us laughing – which is what the Folly Journal project is all about,” says Editor Emily Makere Broadmore. “Writing should first of all be for entertainment. You don’t have to take yourself too seriously.”

Author and assessor Caroline Barron says the impressive number of entries to Folly Journal goes to show the teams skill and reach. “Folly team is to be applauded for their innovative approach to unearthing delightful and at time audacious stories.”

Folly Journal received over 1400 entries from around the world. The selected stories will be published in the upcoming issue of Folly Journal, set to be released on 3 November this year.

