Folly Journal Prize Winner Announced

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 6:59 am
Press Release: Folly Journal

Folly Journal, an independent literary and arts journal launched from Wellington this year, has announced the winner of its inaugural Short Story Prize, Christchurch born George Titheridge.

George is a non-binary playwright, editor, and copywriter who is currently based in Berlin. They write unfiltered stories about real life and sex. The winning story, I am obsessed with you, was written on a whim while soaking in the bath tapping away on their phone. For their efforts, George wins $1000 in the inaugural competition.

Second prize was awarded second equal to Wanaka based Catherine Hart and Norfolk writer Fritha Waters. Third prize went to Wellington based writer Rose Cook.

“George’s humour and frank approach had us laughing – which is what the Folly Journal project is all about,” says Editor Emily Makere Broadmore. “Writing should first of all be for entertainment. You don’t have to take yourself too seriously.”

Author and assessor Caroline Barron says the impressive number of entries to Folly Journal goes to show the teams skill and reach. “Folly team is to be applauded for their innovative approach to unearthing delightful and at time audacious stories.”

Folly Journal received over 1400 entries from around the world. The selected stories will be published in the upcoming issue of Folly Journal, set to be released on 3 November this year.

PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More


Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

