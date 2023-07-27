Woolworths New Zealand To Support Next Generation Of Netballers

Netball New Zealand (NNZ) is pleased to announced a new partnership with Woolworths New Zealand.

The supermarket, which last week announced an acceleration of the transformation of its business, including a rename from Countdown to Woolworths New Zealand in 2024, will become the naming rights partner of the popular futureFERNS programme.

Future FERNS is the official national junior programme for Years 1 - 8 designed to help grow the next generation of netball talent. Woolworths futureFERNS is a game designed to grow with the players and progresses through modified formats aimed at meeting the needs of players in each group.

As well as being the Principal Partner of the futureFERNS, Woolworths New Zealand will also hold an official partnership with the Silver Ferns becoming the Official Supermarket of NNZ.

"Our involvement with the Woolworths futureFERNS is a perfect fit. We want to support the next generation of New Zealanders to thrive, and backing the youngest of our netball players is just one more way we can do this," Woolworths New Zealand Managing Director Spencer Sonn said.

"As we continue our transformation as a business and rebrand to Woolworths New Zealand over the coming months, we are proud to be partnering with Netball NZ and playing our part in furthering one of New Zealand’s most beloved sports."

Woolworths New Zealand Director of Brand, Brid Drohan-Stewart said the partnership was a great alignment.

"The partnership will continue the supermarket's focus on supporting the next generation to live healthier lives."

NNZ CEO Jennie Wyllie welcomed Woolworths New Zealand to the netball fold.

"The futureFERNS is a cornerstone to our young players getting their first taste of netball and developing their early skills," she said.

"To have Woolworths New Zealand on board and being involved with the programme is fantastic and we look forward to a close association and what they will add.

"As the Official Supermarket of the Silver Ferns and of Netball New Zealand, they will bring an exciting new element. With their family focus and wider community engagement through their stores across New Zealand, we welcome the special collaboration they will add to netball."

