‘Karts For Hope’ To Raise Awareness

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: KartSport

After losing a valued and much-loved club member in August last year, the Rosebank based KartSport Auckland club are hosting a ‘Karts for Hope’ event to raise awareness of mental health, plus act as a fundraiser for I Am Hope.

To be hosted on August 6th, the event is attracting significant interest from around the North Island, with drivers and teams looking to show not only respect to their fellow competitor, but to support a fantastic and relatable cause. In particular, the grassroots class of Racket 120 looks likely to form a full field of karts on track or potentially even over-subscribe.

As part of the event, the KartSport Auckland team have put together various ways of fundraising which will target not only those in attendance but competitors and supporters alike throughout the country. All funds raised are being donated to the I Am Hope Foundation, with their team also attending the event.

For those further afield than Auckland, the best way to support the cause is through online auctions soon to be released or via the now-live Give a Little page. The incredible auction prizes will be available soon via TradeMe and include the likes of:

  • Lunch with Red Bull Racing reserve driver Liam Lawson
  • 2 x Vouchers for Hot Laps with Liam Lawson at Hampton Downs
  • Lunch with the eleven-time NZ Speedway Champion Michael Pickens
  • A 3.5 Day fishing charter to The Three Kings Islands with Pelagic Charters
  • A 1-day Marlin and Tuna Fishing Day Charter on Auckland’s West Coast with Pelagic Charters

In addition to the online auctions, there will also be various auctions held throughout the day at the event.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Karts for Hope fundraising drive, head to the following Give a Little link: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/karts-for-hope

For more information on venue and event details, keep an eye on the KartSport Auckland Facebook page and website via the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064056939335

Website: https://www.kartsportauckland.org.nz/

