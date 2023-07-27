Eight And Nine For Urban In Superkart Champs

Ryan Urban powers his 250cc International Superkart to another National title win. Photo credit: Shutter Media Group

Defending 250cc International and 125cc Rotax Max Heavy National Superkart Champion Ryan Urban completed the double this past weekend in the NZ Superkart Champs, winning both classes. The wins, Urban’s 8th and 9th respectively, give the experienced driver a whopping 20 titles between National Sprint and National Superkart racing.

It was a clean sweep of wins in the International class for Urban, winning all for races at the Manfeild circuit to take the title with perfect points. Kim Stevens would grab a trio of thirds plus a second place finish to take the runner-up spot, a mere one point clear of Andrew Hall. Hall started strong with two second place finishes, but then finished the day with two fifths. Urban was also the first Masters driver in the 40 plus age bracket, while Hall will lead home the 60 plus Legends age group.

After dropping his worse heat result, Urban would again finish on the lowest possible points in the Rotax Max Heavy class ahead of former champion Aaron Tahu. Tahu and the reigning NZ number-two in Shannon Noble were tied for second place overall, with countback sorting the result. Once again, Urban would also win Masters honours.

It was a Wellington double-act stealing the show in the 125cc Rotax Max Light class with defending champion Rianna O'Meara-Hunt narrowly edging out fellow clubmate Tyler Edney for the title. The pair would swap positions in heat one and two, taking a win each, before O’Meara-Hunt finished the job with a win in the final race. Jason Butterworth rounded out the podium and was also awarded the Masters title.

Consistency was the key in the Rotax DD2 class Lee Sefton who powered his way to four podium finishes en route to wrapping up the title. Chris Coleman would snatch one win but fell three points shy of winning overall and finished runner-up ahead of Clinton Fell in third.

Results for the gearbox KZ2 class are on hold pending an appeal and will be released once finalized.

Rounding out racing for the weekend were the Grand Prix races for each class. It was much of the same at the top with both Urban winning International & Rotax Heavy and O'Meara-Hunt winning Rotax Light. Fell picked up the win in Rotax DD2, while Mark Barnhill led home the KZ2 field.

Both the event and the Grand Prix also doubled as the final rounds of the Trans-Tasman prize draw for the Rotax Light and Rotax Heavy classes. With points collected from six events it would be Tyler Edney and Shannon Noble respectively taking home wins, with each of them earning a spot on the grid at the 2024 Australian Superkart Champs.

The final awards to be given out for the weekend’s activities were the Manufacturers Cup and The Pommie Trophy. In a dominant performance, the Australian Arrow chassis brand took home the Manufacturers Cup title, ahead of Anderson and Mad Croc. Named in the honour of former karter and manufacturer Richard Pommie, the trophy is now awarded to the first 250cc Superkart driver, which completed a perfect weekend for Ryan Urban.

Words: James Hadley

© Scoop Media

