BLUNT Showcases ‘Engineering Joy’ Via Thinkerbell

BLUNT has launched its first global brand work with an eye-catching and intricately choreographed film via Thinkerbell Aotearoa.

Thinkerbell NZ’s Chief Tinker, Regan Grafton said, “We were tasked with capturing the engineered joy of a BLUNT, and we believe this does just that.”

The film was captured in just one-shot via drone, and stars award winning New Zealand dance company, Identity Dance Company. Produced with Reel Factory and directed by Dan Max, Grafton said it took ‘meticulous planning and collaboration from everyone involved to get it just right.’

The music was also composed locally by Goodboy Music, and has utilised BLUNT umbrellas to build the track's percussion.

Fee Cortis, Head of Marketing for BLUNT said, “It has been such a thrill to create this magical work with the Thinkerbell team. We couldn’t be happier with the final product, and the response from our customers has been great.”

In a unique twist, dynamic 15s edits in which the dancers come together to spell out the chance of rain specific to each viewer's location, are currently being served across all markets. Cortis said, “We know that weather triggered ads generate spikes for us, so we love that we have been able to take this to a new level with in-ad personalisation.”

Grafton added, “It’s a cool mix of science, tech and art from the creation through to the media execution with this ultra-personalised element. Much like a BLUNT!”

The work is now live across NZ, Australia, UK and USA via Meta, Google and at bluntumbrellas.com. View the full 60s clip on BLUNT’s instagram, here.

Credits

Client: BLUNT Umbrellas

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell Aotearoa

Production Company: Reel Factory

Director: Dan (Maxy) Max

Choreography: Josh Cesan, Identity Dance Company

Music composition: Goodboy Music

VFX: Leon Senf

© Scoop Media

