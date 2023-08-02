Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

BLUNT Showcases ‘Engineering Joy’ Via Thinkerbell

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: Thinkerbell

BLUNT has launched its first global brand work with an eye-catching and intricately choreographed film via Thinkerbell Aotearoa.

Thinkerbell NZ’s Chief Tinker, Regan Grafton said, “We were tasked with capturing the engineered joy of a BLUNT, and we believe this does just that.”

The film was captured in just one-shot via drone, and stars award winning New Zealand dance company, Identity Dance Company. Produced with Reel Factory and directed by Dan Max, Grafton said it took ‘meticulous planning and collaboration from everyone involved to get it just right.’

The music was also composed locally by Goodboy Music, and has utilised BLUNT umbrellas to build the track's percussion.

Fee Cortis, Head of Marketing for BLUNT said, “It has been such a thrill to create this magical work with the Thinkerbell team. We couldn’t be happier with the final product, and the response from our customers has been great.”

In a unique twist, dynamic 15s edits in which the dancers come together to spell out the chance of rain specific to each viewer's location, are currently being served across all markets. Cortis said, “We know that weather triggered ads generate spikes for us, so we love that we have been able to take this to a new level with in-ad personalisation.”

Grafton added, “It’s a cool mix of science, tech and art from the creation through to the media execution with this ultra-personalised element. Much like a BLUNT!”

The work is now live across NZ, Australia, UK and USA via Meta, Google and at bluntumbrellas.com. View the full 60s clip on BLUNT’s instagram, here.

Credits

Client: BLUNT Umbrellas

Creative Agency: Thinkerbell Aotearoa

Production Company: Reel Factory

Director: Dan (Maxy) Max

Choreography: Josh Cesan, Identity Dance Company

Music composition: Goodboy Music

VFX: Leon Senf

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Thinkerbell on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 