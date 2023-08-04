Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Enter The Dark Forests Of Fantasy Literature And Pop Culture In Faerie Land

Friday, 4 August 2023, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Faerie Land, opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism, and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time.

Using textiles, embroidery and sculpture, Rowlinson weaves alternative histories steeped in queer culture and nature. His work reimagines the art of the Middle Ages, exploring how the fantasy genre has shaped the way we imagine this period through sources like Disney movies, Game of Thrones, Final Fantasy and Lord of the Rings.

In Faerie Land you’ll find lusty Disney characters dwelling in the forests of medieval tapestries, kinky boots transformed into Green Man masks, and swordplay taking on a whole new meaning.

"Rowlinson is an exciting emerging figure in the London art scene, so we’re ecstatic to bring this talented artist’s work down to Aotearoa and share it with our local audience," says Senior Curator Dr Chelsea Nichols.

"Medieval historians argue that there was a far more fluid and hybrid understanding of sexuality and gender in the art and literature of this era -something rarely reflected in our modern retellings," says Nichols. "Rowlinson’s work looks at the notion of masculinity within these narratives, teasing out the queer undertones that have always existed in stories of big swords, male companionship, and magical forest liaisons."

Rowlinson’s newest tapestry, Queerdwood, was in part inspired by the imaginary view of Aotearoa New Zealand marketed to foreigners through blockbuster films. On display as part of Faerie Land it questions how fantasy films frame our ideas about history, place and human nature.

The Dowse is also pleased to be hosting Rowlinson in New Zealand during the exhibition period. Join Rowlinson and guests for a panel discussion and artist talk to celebrate the launch of Faerie Land.

Panel Discussion: The Strangers in the Woods 5 August, 2pm, The Dowse

To celebrate the launch of Faerie Land, The Dowse has invited two artists whose work also speaks to these themes for a panel discussion alongside Jakob Rowlinson. Hear about how the work of Whanganui artist Michael Haggie, writer Samuel Te Kani and Rowlinson re-queers the past, combines tenderness and masculinity, and uses sci-fi and fantasy to expand the boundaries of possibility.

Artist Talk: On Faerie Land 5 August, 4pm The Dowse

Join Jakob Rowlinson and curator Dr Chelsea Nichols for a discussion of the exhibition and hear about the creation of and meanings behind these stunning artworks.

Faerie Land opens at The Dowse on 5 August and runs until 3 December.

 

 

