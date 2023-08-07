Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aussie Legends Set For Major Tennis Showdown

Monday, 7 August 2023, 6:45 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Two tennis icons have just been announced to compete against each other in New Zealand for the first time, in a brand new exhibition event this October. The Champions Cup will be held for one night only at Auckland’s The Trusts Arena, providing tennis fans a star-studded event with former world number ones and multiple Grand Slam winners.

Australian legends Lleyton Hewitt and Pat Rafter, with their 4 Grand Slam singles titles between them, will go head-to-head in an action-packed feature singles match. With Hewitt still active as Davis Cup captain, and Pat Rafter constantly training alongside a number of up-and-coming players, the match is primed to bring together two of the game’s greats. With Rafter’s serve and volley style, and Hewitt’s hallmark tenacity from the baseline, the centre-court showdown will give fans a taste of a Wimbledon or U.S. Open final – both of which have been won by Hewitt, with Rafter winning two U.S. Opens.

The event, primed for Thursday 12 October, will also include an action-packed ‘Fast Fours’ doubles match, with a New Zealand pairing going up against the champions for the ultimate NZ vs Australia doubles spectacular. There will also be a junior showcase of some of Aotearoa’s promising talent, and chances for fans to win once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to get up-close-and-personal with the players.

Lleyton Hewitt said that he can’t wait to play in Auckland. “I’m really looking forward to playing in New Zealand. I’ve never had the chance to play there, so it’s great to be going there for the first time to play a great player like Pat. He’s a tough opponent, even if he’s got a few years on me! It’ll be an awesome night of tennis, so I can’t wait to get there to put on a great show.”

Rafter is just as focussed. “I can’t wait to play again in NZ, one of my favourite places in the world and I get to play my old mate, Lleyton. I am training hard, staying fit and hitting plenty of tennis balls to get ready for this, so let’s have some fun!”

Organisers, Events Innovated, say they want the event to add to the tennis offering in New Zealand, and provide another world-class level experience for the tennis community. “It’s definitely a great addition to the tennis and sports scene here. And in October, it’s a fantastic way to launch the start of the traditional summer tennis season. The event is something a little different, these players have never competed against each other here and there hasn’t been an international tennis exhibition event in NZ for many years.”

Tennis New Zealand are right behind the event, providing the portable court used for Davis Cup ties, to be laid inside The Trusts Arena in a first for the venue. They say that the Champions Cup will provide another key element in a packed summer of tennis in New Zealand.

Held indoors at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, spectators will be seated right around the court for incredible viewing from the stands. As well as various grandstand passes, there will also be corporate hospitality available, although availability is strictly limited.

“We are maximising the space as much as possible, but it’s still going to be a very intimate and close-to-the-action experience for the fans. It’s an ideal arena for the event in that sense, as every spectator will have a great view of the players on centre-court. So it’s very much ‘get in quick’ as it’s one-night-only and we can’t add seats or dates once it’s full,” say organisers.

The pre-sale starts this Wednesday 9 August at 9am, with general public sales available Friday 11 August at 9am. Information and bookings are available at www.championscup.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Elephant Publicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 