Introducing New Vertuo Creatista And Vertuo Lattissima: Create Endless Café-Style Coffee At Home

Nespresso New Zealand brings the coffee shop experience to Kiwi homes with new Vertuo machine innovations, using integrated milk systems

Nespresso, the world-renowned pioneer in delivering the highest-quality coffee experiences, is delighted to introduce not one, but two exciting additions to the Vertuo family – elevating every coffee moment, and catering to the diverse tastes and preferences of coffee enthusiasts throughout Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Introducing the new Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima. These premium offerings are the perfect solutions for coffee connoisseurs to create endless café-style coffee at home!

The Nespresso Vertuo Creatista empowers coffee lovers to unleash their inner barista with Nespresso’s cutting-edge technology. Coffee enthusiasts can explore endless coffee possibilities as they craft their favourite café-style coffee with customisable milk textures, temperature control, and a wide range of coffee styles. The integrated steam wand lets you froth your milk and personalise your recipes, and even create latte art.

Meanwhile, the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima brings simplicity to your coffee and milk moments at home. Prepare to savour rich, velvety lattes, cappuccinos, and more, effortlessly created with a single touch. The integrated milk frother ensures a perfect balance of coffee and creamy milk, delivering unforgettable taste.

EXPERIENCE ENDLESS COFFEE POSSIBILITIES WITH NESPRESSO VERTUO:

NESPRESSO VERTUO CREATISTA

BARISTA-STYLE COFFEE AT HOME

Prepare flat whites, lattes, cappuccinos and more with an integrated steam wand with six adjustable settings to create barista-style coffee at home. Perfectly paired with the Vertuo brewing system, experience the art of coffee-making at your fingertips.

Available in a sleek Stainless Steel, colour, Nespresso’s Vertuo Creatista blends seamlessly with any kitchen aesthetic.

RRP $1,249

NESPRESSO VERTUO LATTISSIMA

COFFEE AND MILK MADE EASY AT HOME

Elevate your morning coffee and embrace the art of simplicity with Nespresso’s Vertuo Lattissima.

The integrated milk system ensures consistent and rich milk-based coffees every time. Whether you’re preparing one or more coffees, the multi-serve milk system makes coffee preparation easy at home.

Available in two elegant colours, Black and White, this sophisticated system brings a touch of modernity to any coffee corner.

RRP $799

Nespresso adds further innovation to the Vertuo system, introducing Coffee Creations mode:

Now all Vertuo owners can enjoy even more variety from their Vertuo Next, Vertuo Pop, Vertuo Lattissima and Vertuo Creatista machines with the new Coffee Creations mode.

With a double click of the coffee button, this feature brings you a concentrated coffee extraction, the first step to create any iced and milk-based coffee styles. This innovation allows even more options to customise your perfect coffee moment from home.

To ensure your machine has access to this latest update, connect and update your Vertuo machine to the Nespresso app. The light on top of the machine will turn turquoise to indicate you have used Coffee Creations mode during the extraction.

NESPRESSO NZ CELEBRATES NEW VERTUO MACHINE INNOVATIONS WITH CAFÉ-LEVEL TASTE WITH THREE LOCAL TASTEMAKERS:

To launch Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima, Nespresso New Zealand have partnered three talented Kiwis – Nespresso Tastemakers Hannah Barrett, Polly Markus, and Clint Roberts – showcasing how the integrated coffee and milk systems take their morning coffee moments to a new level.

“While there’s a world of barista-style coffees possible with the Vertuo Creatista, there’s nothing like the classic Kiwi Double Shot Flat White. I love starting my morning with Nespresso’s café-level taste without having to leave the house.”

Hannah Barrett - Independent Director, Mother of Two, Content Creator

BIANCO DOPPIO FLAT WHITE

WITH NESPRESSO VERTUO CREATISTA

INGREDIENTS:

Vertuo Creatista

Vertuo Gran Lungo cup

Gran Lungo cup 1 x Bianco Doppio capsule

METHOD:

Insert Bianco Doppio capsule to machine and extract Add 180ml milk of your choice to milk jug, and place on machine Froth milk Swirl coffee to incorporate crema Swirl milk to smooth texture Pour frothed milk into Vertuo Gran Lungo cup on top of coffee, creating a thin sliver of foam on top

“I’ve always been passionate about discovering the latest food and drink trends, so I’ve been loving exploring the possibilities of Coffee Creations mode with the new Vertuo Creatista. Using a concentrated coffee extraction, creating a personalised coffee moment like a true barista at home is made simple.”

Polly Markus – Author, Chef and Content Creator

BIANCO FORTE LATTE

WITH NESPRESSO VERTUO CREATISTA

INGREDIENTS:

Vertuo Creatista

Vertuo Mug

1 x Bianco Forte capsule

METHOD:

Insert Bianco Forte capsule to machine and extract Add 200ml milk of your choice to milk jug, and place on machine Froth milk Swirl coffee to incorporate crema Swirl milk to smooth texture Pour frothed milk into Vertuo Mug on top of coffee, creating 1-2cm of froth on top

“It's no secret I’ve got a busy schedule, so the simplicity of the new Vertuo Lattissima was love at first sight. Being able to craft perfect coffee and milk styles at the touch of a button, starting my day right has never been easier.”

Clint Roberts – Radio Host, Broadcaster and Father of Two

BIANCO PICCOLO CAPPUCCINO

WITH NESPRESSO VERTUO LATTISSIMA

INGREDIENTS:

Vertuo Lattissima

Vertuo Double Espresso cup

1 x Bianco Piccolo capsule

METHOD:

Insert Bianco Piccolo capsule to machine Add milk into your milk jug, and place on machine Press the cappuccino button, and enjoy

The new Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima systems are now available online and in Nespresso boutique stores in New Zealand. RRP ranges from $799.00 for the Vertuo Lattissima and $1,249.00 for the Vertuo Creatista.

DON’T FORGET TO RECYCLE!

Vertuo capsules are made from 85% recycled aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable through Nespresso New Zealand’s recycling programme.

