A National Arts On Tour NZ Tour Looking For Alaska - Cancellation

This morning Arts on Tour NZ has been advised by Aaron Gott of the Looking for Alaska folk-pop duo currently touring New Zealand with Art on Tour NZ, that due to personal and health issues, he and Amy Maynard are unable to continue the tour, as of today.

Feedback to date had been exceptional for the three events they have completed in Whangarei, Thames and Opotiki.

Arts On Tour NZ is profoundly apologetic not to be able to deliver this act as planned, as are Aaron and Amy who had been very much looking forward to this tour.

