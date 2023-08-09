WHANGAMATĀ BEACH BREAK - Shapeshifter, Ocean Alley, My Baby, Masaya & Flaxxies

Off the back of some hot new singles, world-renowned live drum & bass group Shapeshifter, Australian psych-surf rock group Ocean Alley, roots-driven hypnotic dance trio My Baby, Raglan soulful groovers Masaya & Tāmaki Makaurau surf rock group Flaxxies combine for a must-do 1-day festival for Coromandel holidaymakers and locals alike

Beach Break Whangamatā will take place on Friday, 5th January 2024, at the iconic beachfront Williamson Park - Whangamatā.

Tickets are onsale now from https://www.beachbreak.co.nz/

