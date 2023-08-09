NZ Takes 5 Medals In Four Divisons In HHI World Championships

NZ qualifying teams competing at the Hip Hop International World Championships in Phoenix Arizona this week had finalists in 5 out the 6 divisions coming home with 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

With 200 teams representing 38 countries competing this year, again NZ showed its strength with NZ teams among the strongest in each of the 6 divisions.

The first bronze medal announced was “Outcasts” from Tauranga based company Space studios.

All other medals were won by teams from Identity Dance Company from Auckland who in all had 6 teams in finals. Swagganauts (Varsity) Yung ID (JV Megacrew) and ID3 (3-man crew) all won silver and adult team IDescendant won bronze. Three of these won the same medals in this division last year, this year bringing its medal tally to 4 with the inclusion of ID3 consisting of ID choreographers Josh Cesan, Chevvy Mikaere and Caleb Cameron Lee.

For one country to win 5 medals is amazing, but for one company to take 6 teams and come home with four medals is a huge achievement particularly considering the work and fundraising that goes into getting just one team there.

Identity company now travel to LA for 2 guest performances at “Flip the Switch” and “World of Dance” before taking a short break before returning to NZ.

IDENTITY DIRECTOR JOSH CESAN SAYS “So immensely proud of our entire IDCO Team. What a result, 6 teams all in the final and 4 coming away with a silver a bronze medal. Some of them multiple medals. The standard was incredibly high and we are stoked to be among the very best in the world in 5/6 of the divisions in the entire competition”

HHI CONTROVERSY

The HHI worlds competition, however, was not without controversy this year.

Despite the excellent management here in NZ by director Kiri Whitford-Joynt,

the management and some decision making from HHI in America must be called into question.

HHI announced shortly before the competition that even though they would now allow the top 5 placegetters in each country to attend the world competition, (previously this was only 1st 2nd and 3rd ), they would only take a maximum of 3 teams per country into the finals of each division.

However, this is a points-based competition. None of the competitors were happy with that rule when it was announced very close to world finals however didn’t speak up thinking that it may be unlikely to happen, but when 6th place crew in the varsity division Boss from NZ’s Neverland company qualified in 6th place and was dropped from the final 8 as THE fourth finalist from NZ - Dancers and managers from all over the world reacted with the social media blowing up with the words “Justice for Boss”.

Many teams from NZ and other parts of the world spoke up either denouncing this when they spoke after performing or asking for this rule to be revoked online.

After a delegation from NZ director Kiri and other concerned managers went to the HHI they would not agree to repeal the rule however they at least allowed the team to perform in finals - however, as guests.

For many, this issue combined with other factors around conditions and costs for dancers and accommodation concerns is enough to have delegates pushing for some significant changes in HHI management and decisions for future world competitions.

© Scoop Media

