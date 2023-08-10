Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NZ Men Confirmed For Trans-tasman Cup Against Australia Men

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Netball NZ

Leading on from a successful series last year, it has been confirmed the NZ Men will again meet their Australian counterparts alongside October’s Constellation Cup.

The men’s three-match Trans-Tasman Cup will be played as curtain raisers for the 2023 Constellation Cup between the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds.

The series begins with games on October 12 in Melbourne and 15 October in Brisbane, before heading to Spark Arena in Auckland on 23 October.

NZ Men's and Mixed Netball Association President Junior Tana said they were excited to see the return of the Trans-Tasman Cup against their biggest rivals.

“Australia are always our greatest hoa kakari [rival] and we are pleased to continue working with Netball NZ to bring these matches to netball fans,” he said.

“Being able to showcase the men’s game on the international stage is a privilege and we’re looking forward to continue building on the last few years of amazing netball.”

Netball New Zealand CEO Jennie Wyllie said the matches between the NZ Men and Australian Men had become a popular series for the sport.

“It’s wonderful to continue to support showcasing our country’s top male players on the biggest stage and we can’t wait to see their amazing skills on court as part of the Constellation Cup between the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds,” she said.

Tickets for the New Zealand leg of the Constellation Cup are on sale now through Flicket for the Invercargill, and Ticketmaster for Auckland.

Cadbury Netball Series - Constellation Cup
Silver Ferns vs Australian Diamonds (all in NZT)

*12 October - John Cain Arena, Melbourne at 9.30pm
*15 October - Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane at 8.30pm
19 October - ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill at 7.30pm
*23 October - Spark Arena, Auckland at 4pm

*NZ Men v Australia Men curtain raiser games

