Ben & BEartha: A Community's Compost Love Story - Auckland Premiere

The Tāmaki Makaurau Composters Network is proud to announce the Auckland premiere of "Ben & bEartha," a heartwarming and inspiring documentary celebrating the magic of community composting solutions. The event will take place at The Vic Devonport on Sunday, 10th September, starting at 2 pm.

The premiere aims to showcase the power of localized composting initiatives in addressing climate change, waste reduction, and fostering a regenerative food system. Attendees will be treated to the screening of "Ben & bEartha," a film that follows the journey of Ben, a passionate compost educator, as he leads his team in developing a revolutionary composting machine that could serve as a replicable model for communities worldwide.

"We are thrilled to launch the Tāmaki Makaurau Composters Network and share this inspiring film with the community," said Kristin Busher TMCN Coordinator. "Composting holds immense potential to transform our local food systems and contribute to a climate resilient future."

The film will be followed by a live Q&A session with Ben and the filmmakers from Happen Films, offering the audience a chance to interact with the composting heroes themselves. The event will also feature a special guest panel comprising local composting champions.

"The passion and commitment of those involved make 'Ben & bEartha' so compelling," said Libbie M., a film premiere attendee. "I didn't expect to be so engaged by a film about compost!"

The Tāmaki Makaurau Composters Network serves as the regional arm of the Aotearoa Composters Network, supporting communities, businesses, households, and institutions in their composting efforts. Their vision is to see thriving communities across Aotearoa living with an abundance of healthy soils and food.

Join us on Sunday, 10th September, at The Vic Devonport, for an uplifting experience that showcases the power of community composting and inspires positive change for a greener and more sustainable future.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 10th September

Time: 2:00 pm

Venue: The Vic Devonport

About Tāmaki Makaurau Composters Network:

The Tāmaki Makaurau Composters Network is a regional arm of the Aotearoa Composters Network, aiming to empower communities, businesses, and individuals to compost their food scraps and organics. Through localized organic resource recovery and composting, the network seeks to create thriving communities and ecosystems.

