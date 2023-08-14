New Documentary Explores Practical Climate Solutions In Aotearoa

The new documentary film "Climate Commons” offers a fascinating and hopeful glimpse into the stories of climate action in Aotearoa. From indigenous solutions to community action and grassroots initiatives, the film showcases diverse approaches that blend scientific knowledge and practical wisdom.

Premiered at Lido Cinema in Hamilton last Sunday, the documentary made a lasting impact on the audience. Following the screening, a panel of stars featured in the film provided valuable insights, underlining the urgent need for collective action to address the climate crisis.

Attendees were treated not only to powerful stories but also received practical tips and a comprehensive toolkit to kickstart their own climate action journey.

Directed by Sija Soman, "Climate Commons" was inspired by her transformative journey to uncover the lesser-known realities of climate change. A trip to Matatā, the site of New Zealand's first managed retreat, ignited her passion to explore practical solutions. The unexpected Covid-19 lockdown provided her with invaluable opportunities to capture Aotearoa's climate action landscape and answer the pressing question: "What can we do about climate change?"

“As a mother, the climate crisis has sparked an intergenerational shift in my thinking”, shares Sija. “The distressing reports around extreme weather events and recent floods deepened my anxiety and intensified my concerns. However, my outlook has changed from despair to hope now, I see a diverse range of actions taking place around the country."

The film highlights the leadership of indigenous communities in shaping solutions that can serve as a blueprint for others to follow across Aotearoa. Distinguished academic and indigenous advocate Professor Daniel Hikuroa offered his thoughts: “The film shows how mātauranga Māori and cultural narratives offer profound guidance for developing strategies for adaptation and mitigation”. “However, it is crucial that we engage in meaningful collaborations and partnerships with indigenous communities" he added.

Climate Commons goes beyond storytelling and delves into the latest findings from the scientific community. “Climate change is a vast problem but it has very local and personal impacts,” comments Climate Scientist Professor James Renwick, “This documentary makes the connection to all our lives and gives us powerful motivation for action. Action that we must take now, to avoid the worst of future consequences”.

Hamilton Film Society President Andrea Haines stressed the vital role of digital storytelling in reshaping narratives and driving transformative change, "the film's emphasis on practical solutions will not only spark meaningful discussions but also inspire tangible actions among individuals, communities, and organisations. It ignites a sense of responsibility that is crucial for Aotearoa's climate response efforts.”

The recent occurrence of Cyclone Hale and Gabrielle, and the devastating floods they caused, have served as a stark reminder of the urgent need for local climate action. By weaving together practical approaches, indigenous wisdom, scientific findings, and new economic models like the Doughnut Economics, the film creates hope through action. It also emphasises the need for more private-public partnerships to scale existing solutions.

The documentary has sparked a nationwide movement of individuals and communities from various towns stepping forward to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and collective action to address the climate crisis. The upcoming screenings of the 60-minute film are scheduled in Wellington on the 22nd of August at the Embassy Theatre, and in Auckland on the 12th of September at the Auckland University. Those interested in hosting their own screenings can request a toolkit to assist them organise their own event, and encourage local conversations about climate change.

Photos from the launch event: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14PpFDMM_ikQ0JwnEpqV4_7L679qmEJ1I?usp=sharing

Trailer: Documentary film on climate change | climate commons movement | practical climate solutions - YouTube

Event info:

Climate Commons: Film Screening & Panel Discussion | Humanitix

© Scoop Media

