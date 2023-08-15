Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
All Blacks Heroes Headline SENZ’s Rugby World Cup Commentary Team

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:35 pm
Press Release: SENZ

Sports Entertainment Network (SENZ) has unveiled its dynamic lineup of broadcasters to guide New Zealanders through every moment of the highly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, headlined by esteemed former All Blacks players and prominent sports broadcasters.

All Blacks legend Christian Cullen, hailed as one of the greatest players of all time, spearheads SENZ's coverage, offering unique insights into the game's strategies and intricacies. With an impressive 58 caps, Cullen's exceptional speed, agility, and attacking abilities earned him the nickname "The Paekakariki Express." His wealth of knowledge and experience brings an unparalleled dimension to the coverage.

With an impressive tally of 81 caps under his belt, former All Blacks vice-captain Justin Marshall is a welcome addition to SENZ’s rugby expertise. Marshall's engaging presence and astute analysis continue to solidify his status as one of the foremost authorities in the game.

Host of SENZ’s The Run Home, Stephen 'Beav' Donald, renowned for his pivotal role in the All Blacks' triumphant 2011 World Cup campaign, will be joined by Steve Devine, a member of the third-placed squad at the 2003 World Cup. Together, they form the quartet of All Blacks representatives.

Expanding the depth of the SENZ commentary team, Daniel McHardy and Sam Hewat join as play-by-play commentators, accompanied by popular broadcaster Scotty Stevenson to ensure comprehensive coverage from every angle, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the excitement of the tournament.

McHardy will also be keeping fans up to date with the new show Rugby World Cup Today, airing between 6-7pm NZST, starting on September 4th, while the beloved Bunnings Trade Rugby Run, featuring Mark Watson and Steve Devine, will make its return on August 27 from 12pm NZST.

"We are immensely proud of the exceptional team we have assembled to provide unrivalled coverage of the Rugby World Cup in France." SENZ Content Manager Reuben Bradley said.

"With former All Blacks, who are revered as the utmost authority on all things rugby, and alongside some of the game's most prominent thought-provokers and expert commentators, we are confident that we will be the ultimate destination for the best coverage Kiwis can experience throughout the tournament."

"I am thrilled to be part of SENZ's 2023 Rugby World Cup coverage." Christian Cullen said. "It's an exciting opportunity to share my passion for the game and offer listeners a glimpse into a player's mindset on the world's biggest stage.

"As I look ahead, I can't help but feel the anticipation surrounding the All Blacks' prospects for this tournament. The team will be fueled by their hunger for success after their third-placed finish in 2019, and I genuinely believe they have what it takes to go all the way. I eagerly look forward to closely following their progress throughout the tournament."

SENZ's coverage will kick off with the mouthwatering tournament-opening clash between the All Blacks and France live on the ground from Stade de France on Saturday, September 10 at 7:15 NZST.

