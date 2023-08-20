Sailing World Champs: First NZ Medal On Dramatic Day Of Racing

George Gautrey hopes establishing the colour of New Zealand’s only medal at the Sailing World Championships early tomorrow morning will be far more straightforward than it was winning it.

The 25-year-old ILCA 7 (Laser) sailor secured the country’s first podium spot in The Hague overnight (NZ time) on a dramatic final day of gold-fleet racing.

Starting in third overall - and looking for low scores in both remaining qualifying races - Gautrey was forced to watch helplessly from the side of the racecourse after being disqualified for a false start in the first race.

“Picking up a black flag [disqualification] was obviously a bit disappointing, but in the gold fleet you have to push the envelope, and I just got caught,” Gautrey said.

“At the time I was a bit gutted, I had my fingers crossed as they were going around, but I was still quite confident in the fact that I had a decent drop and still had one more race to get myself back into it.

“That's what you come here for, to feel that pressure and feel the weight of it all.”

Gautrey's consistently low scoring all week - his highest before the BFD was a 26 – and some good fortune kept him in medal contention heading into the final race.

A simple strategy was briefly discussed with coach Mark Howard.

“We spoke before the start about just getting a clean race. It’s been far too easy this event to have messy races – with a 70-boat fleet.

“I got a decent enough start, tacked onto port, and I could see the two guys I knew I needed to beat, Pavlos [Kontides] and Jean Baptiste [Bernaz]. Pavlos was all the way on the right and Jean Baptiste just on my hip.”

Gautrey crossed the finish line in ninth with Cypriot Kontides in 21st and France’s Bernaz in 20th.

An hour after seemingly having his podium hopes dashed, Gautrey was guaranteed his second international silverware of the season – and his first at a world champs since a surprise bronze at the 2019 Laser event.

What's more, overnight leader Michael Beckett ended up near the back of the fleet in 66th in the second race, allowing the New Zealander to move into second overall.

“I’m pretty happy to have a medal locked up before the medal race. It's not a position I've been in before,” Gautrey said.

“It’s been a super long week, super tough. It's been quite hard to stay in it, but I've enjoyed it.”

Reigning Olympic champion Matt Wearn, on 71 points, is assured of gold with tomorrow's double-points medal race effectively a shootout for silver between Gautrey and Beckett.

Meanwhile, Tom Saunders narrowly missed out on a spot in the 10-boat finale after dropping one position to 11th with scores of 32 and 17.

The Kiwis’ final positions are enough, however, to ensure New Zealand will be represented in the class at next year's Olympic Games – with Gautrey and Saunders battling it out for the sole place on the start line over the coming months.

While the day ended on a high for Gautrey, teammate Josh Armit suffered heartbreak in his windfoil quarterfinal.

Needing a top-two finish to advance to the semifinal - and keep his medal chances alive - Armit was forced to do a penalty turn following an on-water decision that could have gone either way.

"Josh got a penalty turn after a port-starboard [right of way decision] coming into the gate with the Israelis,” coach Nathan Handley explained.

“Obviously, you never think you're in the wrong, but I thought it was a very marginal call. Josh had to do a turn and that was pretty much race over for him.”

Armit finished fourth in the quarterfinal and seventh overall.

Though disappointed to be eliminated, the 21-year-old has this season established himself as one of the leading male contenders in the class - with top-ten results at the Princess Sofia Regatta in April, the European championships in May, and last month’s Olympic test event in Marseille.

NOTE: You can watch a live-stream of Gautrey's medal race from 12.08am (NZ time) by clicking here or follow it on the live tracker by clicking here.

Results and standings from day 9 at the 2023 Sailing World Championships in The Hague.

49er (83 boats)

1st: Bart Lambriex/Floris Van De Werken (Ned) 1 4 5 2 1 1 3 5 2 10 (13) 6 1 1 3 18 - 63 points

2nd: Sebastien Schneiter/Arno De Planta (Sui) 3 4 3 9 7 5 2 1 6 (25) 9 4 12 5 5 16 - 91 pts

3rd: Diego Botin/Florian Trittel (Esp) 1 1 5 3 8RDG 2.8RDG 1 1 2 8 12 7 4 (26BFD) 16 20 - 91.8 pts

4th: Isaac McHardie/Will McKenzie (NZ) 2 (15) 8 7 2 6 6 6 4 2 7 10 (26RET) 9 13 2 - 99 pts

23rd: Logan Dunning Beck/Oscar Gunn (NZ) 2 (29UFD) 12 10 2 1 4 17 3 20 14 20 14 19 22 - 160 pts

41st: Campbell Stanton/William Shapland (NZ) 16 5 (26) 16 10 20 22 14 13 18 2 14 13 16 14 - 193 pts

81st: Sam Bacon/Cailen Rochford (NZ) 12 29UFD 18 16 15 7 29DNC 29DNC 29DNC (30DNC) 30DNC 30 DNC 30DNC 30DNC - 304 pts

49erFX (59 boats)

1st: Vilma Bobeck/Rebecca Netzler (Swe) 2 3 1 1 1 1 1 3 1 2 3 19 (26BFD) 1 9 - 48 pts

2nd: Odile Van Aanholt/Annette Duetz (Ned) 3 10 7 1 10 (30DSQ) 1 1 8 7 11 9 2 2 12 - 84 pts

3rd: Olivia Price/Evie Haseldine (Aus) 1 4 2 3 2 5 3 10 9 3 12 (23) 4 10 20 - 88 pts

6th: Jo Aleh/Molly Meech (NZ) 4 7 3 13 5 2 12 1 10 15 10 11 6 (18) 7 - 106 pts

49th: Courtney Reynolds-Smith/Brianna Reynolds-Smith (NZ) 21 14 25 24 23 22 23 28 22 23 24 19 25 (30) - 293 pts

Nacra 17 mixed (49 boats)

1st: Ruggero Tita/Caterina Banti (Ita) 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 9 (12) 5 1 1 3 2 - 31 pts

2nd: John Gimson/Anna Burnet (GBR) 3 2 2 3 3 1 3 5 5 1 (20) 4 3 6 4 12 - 57 pts

3rd: Emil Jarudd/Hanna Jonsson (Swe) 2 7 3 4 6 4 6 1 (17) 2 7 1 7 5 7 4 - 66 pts

8th: Micah Wilkinson/Erica Dawson (NZ) 5 (26UFD) 7 3 2 5 3 4 4 7 6 11 8 10 2 16 - 93 pts

470 mixed (64 boats)

1st: Keiju Okada/Miho Yoshioka (Jpn) 1 4 1 6 3 2 5 1 (24) 3 14 10 - 50 pts

2nd: Jordi Xammar Hernandez/Nora Brugman Cabot (Esp) 7 13 4 4 15 5 (20) 4 3 8 15 8 - 86 pts

3rd: Tetsuya Isozaki/Yurie Seki (Jpn) 6 8 12 1 2 11 6 13 14 (21) 12 6 - 91 pts

53rd: Derek Scott/Rebecca Hume (NZ) 27 28 27 21 23 17 7 6 (32UFD) 14 22 - 192 pts

57th: Brittany Wornall/Sam Street (NZ) 29 24 12 19 26 (32UFD) 32RET 30 22 7 24 - 225 pts

60th: Annabelle Rennie-Younger/Blake McGlashan (NZ) 26 32 (33RET) 25 24 12 24 31 15 13 27 - 229 pts

ILCA 7 (138 boats)

1st: Matt Wearn (Aus) 11 11 6 5 1 3 2 7 25 (65) - 71 pts

2nd: George Gautrey (NZ) 15 16 3 4 16 1 1 26 (70BFD) 9 - 91 pts

3rd: Michael Beckett (GBR) 3 1 3 2 (70BFD) 2 5 8 2 66 - 92 pts

11th: Tom Saunders (NZ) 10 13 21 3 17 30 7 (34) 32 17 - 150 pts

89th: Luke Deegan (NZ) 43 23 (50) 30 7 34 25 45 15 28 - 250 pts

101st: Caleb Armit (NZ) 39 (56) 51 22 36STP 35 43 37 28 19 - 310 pts

ILCA 6 (109 boats)

1st: Maud Jayet (Sui) 21 15 (43) 1 1 2 2 7 3 13 - 65 pts

2nd: Anne-Marie Rindom (Den) 2 12 8 3 9 (24) 19 5 10 1 - 69 pts

3rd: Maria Erdi (Hun) 5 1 3 7 17 4 22 6 (49) 4 - 69 pts

71st: Olivia Christie (NZ) 19 43 17 (55) 14 29 22 10 17 24 - 195 pts

84th: Greta Pilkington (NZ) 23 45 30 14 22 36 32 11 (56UFD) 41 - 254 pts

Men's windfoil (93 boards)

1st: Luuc Van Opzeeland (Ned) 1 5 1 3 (6) 1 3 (21) 5 2 (12) 6 9 4 1 1 - 40 pts

2nd: Sebastian Kordel (Ger) 9.3RDG 3 1 1 4 (31) (27) 1 1 3 6 3 (19) 7 2 2 - 39.3 pts

3rd: Nicolo Renna (Ita) (15) 3 3 5 (9) 5 1 1 1 1 (11) 4 3 1 3 - 28 pts

7th: Josh Armit (NZ) 7 (19) 9 (31) 6 9 7 3 3 16 (17) 2 17 10 4 - 89 pts

34th: Eli Liefting (NZ) (51BFD) 11 (27) 15 17 19 21 9 13 27 (38) 23 27 30 - 212 pts

35th: Thomas Crook (NZ) 15 9 21 (51BFD) 18 22.7RDG (35) 17 11 28 (45) 39 12 20 - 212.7 pts

59th: Patrick Haybittle (NZ) (51BFD) 15 (39) 33 31 39 31 23 23 3 1 5 6 (21) - 210 pts

Women's windfoil (88 boards)

1st: Shahar Tibi (Isr) 3 (10) 1 8 5 3 (11) 1 1 (15) 4 5 6 1 1 1 - 38 pts

2nd: Katy Spychakov (Isr) 5 2 5 3 (19) 5 (47BFD) 1 7 (28) 7 2 1 2 2 2 - 40 pts

3rd: Emma Wilson (GBR) 4 3 2 1 2 (7) (7) 1 3 (10) 1 1 3 6 3 - 27 pts

22nd: Veerle ten Have (NZ) (25) 18 10 17 8 9 (47BFD) 9 11 21 13 4 26 (37) - 146 pts

66th: Aimee Bright (NZ) 25 25 22 (38) 16 29 15 (39) 33 (36) 22 34 29 14 - 264 pts

82nd: Stella Bilger (NZ) 30 (40) 36 33 (39) 39 33 35 37 (39) 38 24 35 36 - 376 pts

Men's kitefoil (84 boards)

1st: Maximilian Maeder (SGP) 11 1 1 2 2 1 1 1 2 4 (8) 2 (9) 3 (7) 2 - 23 pts

2nd: Toni Vodisek (Slo) 1 1 1 3 (4) 1 1 2 1 2 1 1 (11) 4 (17) 3 - 22 pts

3rd: Axel Mazella (Fra) (16) 1 1 4 2 3 2 1 2 2 14 4 (19) 7 4 (20) - 47 pts

28th: Lukas Walton-Keim (NZ) 9 5 7 (15) 4 10 12 10 (29DNF) (13) 13 11 6 10 2 - 99 pts

Women's kitefoil (53 boards)

1st: Lauriane Nolot (Fra) (7) 1 1 2 (28DNC) 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 (4) 4 1 1 - 18 pts

2nd: Eleanor Aldridge (GBR) (13) (28DNF) 2 2 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 3 2 2 3 (7) - 24 pts

3rd: Lily Young (GBR) (28DNF) 2 2 1 2 (28DSQ) 2 3 (28UFD) 6 2 4 9 9 5 2 - 49 pts

24th: Justina Kitchen (NZ) 4 11 (28RET) 10 8 14 8 9 (17) 7 9 11 20 (21) 20 21 - 152 pts

