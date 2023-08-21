Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Kuia me te Pūngāwerewere tours this September

Monday, 21 August 2023, 7:21 am
Press Release: Taki Rua Productions

Taki Rua Productions is excited to present Te Kuia me te Pūngāwerewere in a highly engaging, 25-minute piece of theatre in te reo Māori specially for pre school aged tamariki and their whānau. Suitable for young children of all backgrounds, Te Kuia me te Pūngāwerewere is on tour from 4 September to 20 September 2023.

Inspired by the beloved children’s story The Kuia and the Spider by Patricia Grace with illustrations by Robyn Kahukiwa, Jamie McCaskill’s original Te Reo Māori Season play has been shortened with under 5s in mind.

Performed completely in te reo Māori, Te Kuia me te Pūngāwerewere is the untold story of the Kuia and her relationship with Pūpai the spider. While in the midst of their daily bickering, Kuia and Pūpai are suddenly transported from their home in Paekākāriki into the world of spiders. There, they must work together to save Spider World from the human world's suburban sprawl.

The 3-week tour opens at Māoriland Hub in Ōtaki on 4 September before touring Te Papaioea Palmerston North, Waipukurau, Paharakeke Flaxmere, Heretaunga Hastings (in partnership with Toitoi for Te Wiki o te reo Māori), Ahuriri Napier, Wairoa and Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Gisborne.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit takirua.co.nz for our tour schedule and booking details.

And for those in Wellington, Te Papa is hosting two whānau performances of Te Kuia me te Pūngāwerewere on Thursday 31 August. Visit their website at https://www.tepapa.govt.nz/visit/whats-on/events/te-kuia-me-te-pungawerewere for more details.

