World Premiere Of New Zealand Films The Convert And Uproar Set For TIFF

Two New Zealand films have been selected for the highly regarded Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which runs 7 – 17 September. New Zealand Film Commission CEO Annie Murray said “These two very distinct and remarkable films showcase the incredible capabilities, expertise and filmmaking excellence of New Zealand’s local screen industry. We are excited to world premiere The Convert and Uproar to the international audience at TIFF, and I congratulate the teams behind these films on this achievement.”

Renowned New Zealand filmmaker Lee Tamahori’s latest film, The Convert, will celebrate its World Premiere in the Special Presentation category of the festival. Starring Guy Pearce, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Antonio Te Maioha, Jacqueline McKenzie and Lawrence Makoare, The Convert transports audience to a British settlment in 1830s New Zealand. Lay preacher Thomas Munro’s (Pearce) violent past is soon drawn into question, and his faith put to the test, as he finds himself caught in the middle of a bloody war between Māori tribes.

Tamahori said he was honoured at having his new film selected for premiere in Toronto at TIFF. “I have always admired the festival, because the audience is the jury, and it is they, the film enthusiasts, who decide what films are deserving of accolades. I look forward to joining with my fellow Australian and New Zealand film making colleagues in presenting our particular visions to the world."

Producers Robin Scholes, Te Kohe Tuhaka, Troy Lum and Andrew Mason added “TIFF is best possible platform for The Convert's world premiere as well as the best place to honour Lee Tamahori’s long career and to launch Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne onto the global stage.”

With a screenplay by Shane Danielsen and Tamahori, The Convert is a New Zealand/Australia co-production. Funding for the project was provided by the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Government's Te Puna Kairangi Premium Productions for International Audiences Fund, the New Zealand Government's Screen Production Grant, the Australian Producer Offset and NSW Post & VFX incentives, and London based finance and production entity MBK Productions.Mister Smith Entertainment will handle international sales, while Kismet is set to release the film in New Zealand and Australia.

TIFF programmer Jason Ryle, praised The Convert saying “Tamahori infuses this lush, historical epic with intense action and political intrigue. The Convert is a fresh take on the British colonial experience, elevated by stellar performances from Pearce and Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne as the heroic Rangimai.”

Uproar, from award-winning directors Paul Middleditch and Hamish Bennett, will also celebrate its World Premiere in the Special Presentation segment of TIFF. Starring Julian Dennison, James Rolleston, Rhys Darby, Erana James and Minnie Driver, Uproar is set against the backdrop of the 1981 Springbok team tour of New Zealand and the protests against South Africa’s apartheid policy, The film follows 17-year old Josh Waaka (Dennison) as he navigates his own place in the world.

The film's producers Emma Slade, Angela Cudd and Sandra Kailahi said that while Uproar represents a time in Aotearoa New Zealand's past, the themes and issues are as relevant today as they were in the 1980s. "The themes are personal and universal and we believe audiences will form tangible and meaningful connections to the film that transcend culture, country and era".

Uproar is co-written by Bennett and Sonia Whiteman from an original concept by Middleditch and Mark Turnbull, based on a screenplay by Keith Aberdein.

Festival programmer Jane Schoettle applauded Dennison’s charismatic performance. “Directors Hamish Bennett and Paul Middleditch intelligently frame his character’s coming of age through the country’s own growing pains and acknowledgement of racial identities. With wit and wisdom, Uproar offers a cheering call to action and a reminder to live as your true self, even if it sometimes gets in the way.”

Uproar was made with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Government’s Screen Production Grant, Images and Sound, Orogen and Kiwibank. The film will release theatrically in New Zealand on October 5th through Kismet, while Blue Fox Entertainment will handle international sales.

Co-directors Middleditch and Bennett said they are proud to be bringing Uproar to screens across Aotearoa New Zealand this October. "This film is full of heart, for all communities and ages, and tells an important story that everyone will find a connection to. We certainly made Uproar for the big screen, and we can't wait for you all to come together and check it out."

© Scoop Media

