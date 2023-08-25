Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
MusicHelps X Luke Combs Charity Auction

Friday, 25 August 2023, 10:54 am
Press Release: MusicHelps

Country Music superstar Luke Combs is supporting the work of MusicHelps Aotearoa by donating a signed Epiphone acoustic guitar which will be auctioned off for charity via TradeMe from the 25th of August.

Multi-platinum, award-winning CMA Artist Combs performed a phenomenal one-off show at Spark Arena in Auckland earlier this month, which sold out in minutes, and was the first stop on his worldwide tour in support of his recent album ‘Growin’ Old’.

Well loved by kiwis, Lukes first trip to Aotearoa also took in a South Island hunting trip and attended the August All Blacks vs the Wallabies game in Dunedin. As Luke is a huge Rugby fan and player himself he also managed to meet with many of the players.

Luke is a massive supporter of giving back to the community and has kindly donated a signed guitar to Aotearoa music charity MusicHelps, which will be auctioned via TradeMe: Luke Combs x MusicHelps signed guitar from the 25th of August with all proceeds going towards supporting their mahi with organisations throughout Aotearoa who use the power of music to help and heal those in need.

About MusicHelps

MusicHelps is a charity dedicated to improving the well-being of individuals and communities through the power of music. Music can have a transformative impact on people’s lives and MusicHelps has been making this happen since 2012, right throughout Aotearoa. Through their work, they have seen first-hand how music can provide comfort, joy, and healing to those in need.

MusicHelps support a wide variety of music therapy programs, helping people with dementia, end of life, and mental wellbeing issues, where music improves health outcomes and quality of life. In schools, prisons, and community groups, their support of programs has helped to provide access to the positive benefits of music for those with disabilities or other challenges which may have prevented them from having the opportunity otherwise. Over the last few years, MusicHelps has supported hundreds of projects and initiatives and directly helped more than 80,000 people throughout the country.

About the CMA

Founded in 1958, the Country Music Association (CMA) is the premier trade association of the Country Music industry. Representing professionals making a living in Country Music globally, the organisation serves as a critical resource of support and information, honours excellence in the genre and provides a forum for industry leadership. CMA is dedicated to expanding Country Music around the world

TradeMe:

https://bit.ly/LukeCombsAuction

