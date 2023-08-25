Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hutt City Council Announces New Neighbourhood Hub For Moerā

Friday, 25 August 2023, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

The Moerā community has a brand-new resilient and sustainable Neighbourhood Hub to look forward to from early 2024.

The current Moerā library building has issues with watertightness and needs significant repairs. Due to the state of the current building, Council decided to rebuild it, rather than proceed with repairs.

Designs for the new building are being developed based on feedback from the Moerā community and their desire for a building that is flexible, inclusive and welcoming, while also connecting to the surrounding community facilities. Having collated these needs via consultation, a new building which offers longevity, resilience and a flexible, larger, open plan design is more sustainable cost-effective option than renovating the existing building.

Deputy Mayor, Tui Lewis is excited about the new building and the potential for it to bring the community together.

"We are investing in high-quality infrastructure that supports and meets the needs of our people today, while also being resilient to future challenges." says Deputy Mayor Tui Lewis.

"Facilities like this provide a place for people to connect and empowers neighbourhoods and communities to thrive."

Joann Ransom, Head of Neighbourhood Hubs & Library Services at Hutt City Council, says she envisages the new building will offer "better connections between people and council spaces, encouraging everyone to feel welcome and comfortable".

There is also consideration to refresh the wider Moerā Reserve where the hub sits, including the public toilets.

Access to services including the library and public computers will continue to be provided in the area at a temporary location while work on the new facility is underway.

For updates on the project as it progresses visit hutt.city/moerahub

