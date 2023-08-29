Samoa And Solomon Islands Get Off To Winning Start At OFC Men's Olympic Qualifier 2023

Samoa have opened their OFC Men's Olympic Qualifier campaign with a convincing victory over Tonga at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Two second-half goals in as many minutes set up Ryan Stewart's side in a match that dominated from start to finish, giving Tonga little opportunity throughout the 90 minutes.

The margin would surely have been greater if not for the excellent performance in goal from Nimilote Moala.

Moala could do nothing to stop a third in the final ten minutes. A short free-kick found Greg Siamoa on the edge of the area and his left-footed shot took a wicked deflection - wrong-footing the goalkeeper and nestling in the goal.

Samoa: 3 (Kyah CAHILL 54', Greg SIAMOA 55', 84')

Tonga: 0

HT: 0-0

A Javin Wae double from the penalty spot helped Solomon Islands to secure three points in their opening Group B match against Vanuatu at The Trusts Arena in Auckland.

Captain Wae confidently struck the opener from 12 yards after the referee signalled to the spot after a handball following a Solomon Islands corner.

Calvin Ohasio saw an effort from the left-hand side of the box flash wide but the midfielder didn't have to wait long to get on the scoresheet and put the game to bed.

Substitute Norman Winford showed excellent endeavour on the right flank to win the ball and drive into the area. His cross eventually falling to the feet of Ohasio and he made no mistake in smashing the ball into the back of the net to secure the victory for the Solomon Islands.

A third came in stoppage time and again from the penalty spot. A clumsy tackle on Ohasio by substitute Kerol Alex led to another chance for Wae and the captain again converted with aplomb.

Solomon Islands: 3 (Javin WAE (P) 30' (P) 90+6', Calvin OSAHIO 88')

Vanuatu: 0

HT: 1-0

