Rugby Superstar Goes Head-to-head With World-record Holding Sheep Shearer In Athletic Tests

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 9:51 am
Press Release: Beef And Lamb NZ

World champion New Zealand rugby player and Beef + Lamb Ambassador, Stacey Waaka went up against world-record holding sheep shearer Sacha Bond in a series of athletic tests last week at Massey University in Auckland.

The challenge, which was facilitated by Beef + Lamb New Zealand and Massey University forms a part of World Iron Awareness Week kicking off today with the theme ‘Iron to Move’ – showcasing the important role iron can play in keeping physically active.

Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, Dr Claire Badenhorst says “both Stacey and Sacha are at the top of their game in their respective fields but obviously are quite different physically, so these athletic tests that compared their strength, endurance and agility were extremely interesting.”

Dr Badenhorst was impressed by the athletes, “both women performed extremely well. The tests highlighted why they are such excellent performers in their chosen fields.”

“Iron plays a crucial role in achieving peak performance, whether it be for sport, work or just maintaining a busy lifestyle. And with stats from the last National Nutrition Survey indicating that 12 percent of women (aged 30 – 51 years) are low in iron, this is an area I’m passionate in raising awareness in” says Dr Badenhorst.

“Based on observations in my work, a notable number of women are experiencing the effects of low iron levels. I also have personal experience with the consequences of iron deficiency, and at times found it difficult to maintain adequate iron levels. It can leave you feeling very tired and fatigued – making both work and exercise a real challenge.”

Waaka and Bond both follow a well-balanced diet that is rich in iron, with Waaka saying “I personally eat beef and lamb because I love meat. I genuinely love the taste, and enjoy cooking it when I have the time.”

“I eat beef and lamb to help my body function well from a mental, physical and spiritual perspective. What you put in foodwise is what you get out physically. Plus, there’s nothing better than lamb chops on the barbecue!”

Waaka reflects on the athletic tests, “they were definitely harder than expected, but my competitiveness helped push me through those tough moments!”

Meanwhile, Bond says “I found the tests fun but challenging. It was a great way to see where I’m at in the lead up to my next world record attempt. I’m really glad I ate well beforehand, as I feel this was key to my performance.”

Bond adds “I enjoy eating beef and lamb not only because it is delicious, but also because it gives me the nutrients I need to feel energised throughout my day.”

“After a hard day on the farm, I love tucking into a slow-cooked lamb shank or a rare steak with garlic butter.”

Dr Badenhorst concludes, “I loved being a part of the challenges with Stacey and Sacha today, and I think at the end of the day we can confirm that the clear winner is iron!”

The challenge was also featured on The Project last night.

Click here to view the full video.

Click here to download the video and photos from Dropbox.

