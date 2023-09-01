Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Top Five APRA Silver Scroll Finalists

Friday, 1 September 2023, 6:48 am
Press Release: Maiden New Zealand

APRA are pleased to announce the Top 5 songs chosen as finalists for the 2023 APRA Silver Scroll Award Kaitito Kaiaka. The esteemed peer voted award has been a mark of songwriting excellence in Aotearoa for 58 years, and this year’s finalists are all worthy recipients. The winner will be announced at the APRA Silver Scroll Awards on Wednesday 4 October.

2023 APRA Silver Scroll Award | Kaitito Kaiaka Top 5

  • Don't Go Back written by Marlon Williams and Mark Perkins, performed by Marlon Williams (Concord Music Publishing)
  • Expert In A Dying Field written by Elizabeth Stokes, Jonathan Pearce, Benjamin Sinclair, and Tristan Deck performed by The Beths (Carpark Music Publishing via Gaga Music PTY LTD)
  • Friday Night @ The Liquor Store written by Tom Scott and Christopher James performed by Avantdale Bowling Club
  • Layla written by Ruban Nielson and Kody Nielson performed by Unknown Mortal Orchestra (Mushroom Music PTY LTD)
  • The Crab / Waterbaby written by Hollie Fullbrook performed by Tiny Ruins (Kobalt Music Publishing)

Also announced, are Steph Brown and Fen Ikner aka LIPS as Music Directors for the event. The Music Directors are responsible for all the cover performances throughout the ceremony, with their musical vision giving the night a distinctive spirit. LIPS won the APRA Silver Scroll Award for their song Everything To Me in 2012, and were Top 20 finalists in 2022 for Not Today, in 2021 for Your Deodorant Doesn’t Work, and in 2020 for Guilty Talk.


Alongside the APRA Silver Scroll Award, four other awards will be presented at the private event held at Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau on Wednesday 4 October. The other awards presented on the night are:

  • APRA Maioha Award | Tohu Maioha
  • SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha
  • APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa
  • APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award | Tohu Paerangi

APRA will also honour 2023 NZ Music Hall of Fame inductee Don McGlashan. Don was announced as the 2023 recipient on Thursday 24 August, and he will be honoured at the awards with a special tribute and performances. Read more here.

 



 

Lauren Clough

Maiden NZ Entertainment

p: 021 223 6788

e: lauren@maidennz.com

