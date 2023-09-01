National Shearing Circuit - A "cool" Competition To Be In

Entries are now open for the 2023-2024 PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit.

The series incorporates the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown which was first presented after a three-round series in 1972-1973, starting at the New Zealand Merino Shearing Championships in Alexandra, ending at the Golden Shears in Masterton, and described as the first national all-breeds or multi-wools shearing championship in New Zealand.

In the 22nd year with major sponsor PGG Wrightson, it now incorporates five qualifying rounds, at five venues during the season, and is expected to attract 25-30 shearers, with the top 12 contesting the semi-finals and final at the Golden Shears on February 29-March 2.

Three-times winner, defending champion and Marlborough shearer and shearing contractor Angus Moore, who as part of the prize will shear for New Zealand in transtasman tests in South Australia in October and Masterton in March, is struggling to find time to commit to the circuit this season, and, “reluctantly” may have to forego taking part.

Time has been a problem in a couple of seasons where wet weather has played havoc with the industry, putting the seasonal work schedule weeks behind time in some parts of the country.

“At the moment it’s up in the air, with other responsibilities,” he said. “We were three weeks behind, the worst we’ve ever been. It’s been unusually wet.”

But Moore is urging all shearers to enter the circuit in time for the first (and compulsory) round, on finewool at the New Zealand Merino Shears in Alexandra on September 29-30.

Circuit points are taken from placings in the heats, and all entrants in the circuit get an automatic point in each leg for competiting or more if they’re in the higher placings, up to a maximum 12pts for heading the round.

“I once made it through with 13 points in total,” he said, although in most seasons the range for 12th qualifier is about 16-18pts.

“This is a cool competition to be in,” he said. “It’s a good challenge.”

The circuit starts with three pre-Christmas rounds in the South Island, with Alexandra followed a week later with a crossbreds round on October 6-7 at the Waimate Shears, and the halfbreds round will be at the New Zealand Agricultural Show’s national Corriedales championships in Christchurch on November 16-17.

The series will resume in the new year with lambshearing at the Rangitikei Shearing Sports in Marton on February 3, and the second-shear phase will complete the qualifying phase at the Pahiatua Shears on February 25.

The winner of the six-man final on the final night of the Golden Shears on March 2 will be an automatic selection in the New Zealand team for the 2024-2025 Transtasman series.

Moore’s win this year was the fourth South Island win in a row and the 30th by South Island shearers in the series’ 51 finals.

PGG Wrightson general manager wool Grant Edwards said: “As we anticipate the upcoming 2023-24 PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit, we are proud of our continuous support of this event for over 21 years.”

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to the New Zealand wool sector,” he said. “With a legacy spanning more than 170 years in the industry, PGG Wrightson remains dedicated to fostering the growth and success of both the shearing circuit and the wider wool sector.”

Shearing Sports New Zealand chairman Sir David Fagan, who won nine times spanning two decades (1986, 1988, 1992, 1995, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2007-2008) said the circuit is an iconic event on the Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar, as is the sponsorship.

“To be still involved to this extent after so many years is truly a mark of commitment to wool, the industry and all of those who are involved,” he said.

The series can be followed on the Shearing Sports New Zealand facebook page, the National Shearing Circuit facebook page, and at https://www.facebook.com/pgwwool

