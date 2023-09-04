Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Side-Line Launches Charity Compilation

Monday, 4 September 2023, 6:01 am
Press Release: UTM Music Group

88 tracks from the EBM underground

Available now from Bandcamp is the brand new charity compilation “Electronic Bodies”;:https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/electronic-bodies-session-1

The Belgian electro-industrial magazine Side-Line present you its latest charity compilation, ”Electronic Bodies”. This collection dives deep into the rhythms of EBM (Electronic Body Music), New Beat, and their contemporary offshoots. The compilation features artists from countries spanning from Germany to Australia, the United States to Estonia, and many more.

EBM still resonates worldwide, and this after the genre was established more than 40 years ago!

The magazine’s commitment to showcasing a blend of emerging talents and seasoned bands remains unwavering. Side-Line remains a platform to launch new talents after all. And while not every artist boasts high-end studio equipment, a special shoutout to Erlend Eilertsen (Lights A.M, Essence Of Mind) for masterfully enhancing some of the tracks.

The compilation is a tale of two halves: the first immerses you in old-school vibes, while the latter offered the bands some extra freedom as far as sound is concerned.

All donations this time will go to psychological support for Ukraine soldiers and citizens suffering from PTSD.

For those who love a tangible connection to the music, the magazine offers an exclusive “Electronic Bodies” T-shirt and, in true EBM spirit, you can also get a combo package holding a limited edition, hand-numbered Electronic Bodies flask.

Each merchandise order also includes a download of the compilation, ensuring the beats never stop.

T-shirt: https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/merch/electronic-bodies-t-shirt

T-shirt + Flask: https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/merch/electronic-bodies-t-shirt-flask

Shipping takes place in the first week of October. Please make sure to place your order as soon as possible so we know what stock we need to order.

