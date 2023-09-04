New Zealand’s Biggest Home Renovation Project Starts This Week!

It’s bigger than ever and filled with tens of thousands of home products, and it’s opening just in time for Spring!



The Auckland Home Show is back and throws open its many doors on Thursday 7th September at the Auckland Showgrounds with 8 huge halls packed to the rafters with renovation products, plus every additional square metre of available space for outdoor exhibits.



Whether it’s a new seven-way multifunction/microwave/thermowave/steam oven for the new kitchen; an incredible gazebo/outdoor kitchen/entertainment zone for the garden; or smart power management/hot water/heat pump system, the Auckland Home Show has it covered.



General Manager of Exhibitions and Events NZ, Amanda Magnus says she’s surprised every year by the incredible range of products at the show and she takes the opportunity to upgrade her own home at the show as well.



“This show is the best place to find anything and everything for the home – whether it’s a new build, renovation, new kitchen or bathroom or anything in between, you’ll find all the options and all the deals at the show – I’ve personally saved myself $ thousands,” she says.



This year the Auckland Home Show has kicked into another gear with incredible new products that show just how important the home is and the ever-improving design of the products therein.



The kitchen is a hothouse of stunning innovations for labour saving, hygiene, or just great aesthetics. Apart from being able to see the contents of your Samsung fridge on your mobile phone while at the supermarket, or fridges you can camouflage with amazing decorative panels, there’s touch free tapware, hidden rangehoods and incredible fingerprint resistant paneling.



In the bathroom similar trends abound, particularly with the most essential item – the toilet, which now features inbuilt lighting, self-sanitising and washes your derriere with the perfect amount of pressure. Or incredible-large format printed mural tiles that make a bathroom a work of art. There’s even digital shower controllers so you can operate multiple shower heads in the bathroom from a single location.



And for the sustainable people out there, the first consumer-friendly water recycling system, the Hydraloop® is on show - which uses water twice for toilet flushing, washing machines, garden irrigation, or topping up swimming pools. Along with a new generation of hot water heat pumps such as the HydraHeat™ - able to save a household up to 75% on hot water heating costs.



Don’t forget the outdoors however! Those amazing self-closing louvre gazebos turn any outdoor space into an entertainment zone, and when paired with a stunning outdoor fireplace and inbuilt outdoor kitchen, the days of summertime entertaining will never end.



So, with more than 450 exhibitors and thousands of products and services across the show, how do you get the best from your Auckland Home Show visit? Renowned interior designer and one of the many experts doing presentations at the show, Laura Heynike from Pocketspace Interiors says the key is to be focused.



“There’s no other space in New Zealand that you can go in and you get everything you want under one roof. So, I think the best way to tackle the Auckland Home Show is be focused, write a wish list of things or stands that you want to look at, and instead of speed dating all the stands, you can spend a little bit more time deep diving into the ones that are really going to matter to your renovation,” she says.

Another of the experts, Russell Clark of Licensed Renovations agrees. He will be spending his time at the show advising visitors how to avoid catastrophe and to achieve the perfect renovation. He says take advantage of the free seminars at the Auckland Home Show and to bring your plans and “let the experts take a look before you lock yourself in! “Doing your own research and involving specialists early can help you avoid the pitfalls. Remember that quality takes time, and cutting corners may end up costing more in the end,” says Russell.



But that’s not to say that the Auckland Home Show is all about the big projects and even bigger budgets. There is something at the Show for everyone, some come to browse the stands and maybe grab a burger and a pint at the Home Show Bar. So, this year show organisers are ensuring that every visit is a great day out.



A new Food Truck Festival makes your Friday afternoon/evening Auckland Home Show visit all the more scrumptious, making sure that you’re well fed right up to 9:00pm closing time, with live music to bring the festival vibe. The Auckland Home Show sells thousands of barbeques each year, so where better to hold the Great NZ BBQ Steak Cookoff, with 20 teams of super passionate back yard barbeque enthusiasts joining us on Saturday where they’ll compete for prizes and prestige in the “Home on the Grill” competition run by the NZ Steak Cookoff Association.



And Sunday is Family Fun Day at the show with extra free entertainment planned to make it a great day out for the whole family. Including heaps of attractions such as Face Painting from Rainbow Rascals, colouring competitions for the kids, Paint a Rock challenges and ‘EASY AS’ Kid’s Workshops by Mitre 10 for all the up and coming DIYers out there.

Bargain hunters don’t need to wait for a blue moon to find that budget-busting deal. The Auckland Home Show opens this year with a massive Opening Sale (Thursday 7th September only), with thousands of one-off deals, specials and discounts for visitors. “The Auckland Home Show really is the only place to see everything you need for your home renovation or redecoration,” says Magnus. “So, bring your plans, bring your ideas, or just bring your feet and we’ll see you at the show!”



The Auckland Home Show, proudly brought to you by TSB, runs from Thursday September 7, until Sunday September 10. The show is open daily from 10:00am until 9:00pm every day except Sunday which is open 10:00am until 6:00pm.



See https://www.aucklandhomeshow.co.nz/ for ticketing and schedules.

© Scoop Media

