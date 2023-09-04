Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Adam Portraiture Award 2024: Call For Entries

Monday, 4 September 2023, 10:16 am
Press Release: Adam Portraiture Award

Artists from around New Zealand are being invited to enter their works for one of the country’s most prestigious portraiture prize, The Adam Portraiture Award.

The award, generously sponsored by The Adam Foundation and presented by The New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakaata, is one of the country’s longest running art prizes which has a major cash prize of $20,000 and gains national recognition through touring the country.

Anyone can apply to enter this anonymously selected biennial contest, as long as the artist is a New Zealander. All portraits must be painted only, and subjects have to be a New Zealand resident or citizen.

Previous winners include Jessica Gurnsey in 2022 who was the youngest winner ever at age 18, Sacha-Lees in 2020, Logan Moffat in 2018, André Brönnimann in 2016, Henry Christian-Slane in 2014, Stephen Martyn Welch in 2012, Harriet Bright in 2010, Irene Ferguson in 2008, Freeman White in 2006, Ryuzo Nishida in 2004 and Marianne Muggeridge in 2002 and 2000.

Lead Curator at Christchurch Art Gallery, Felicity Milburn and Wellington-based artist Karl Maughan will shortlist the entries and decide on the finalists and winner.

“We are delighted to welcome back well renowned New Zealand artist Karl Maughan for the second time as an Adam Portraiture Award judge. Lead Curator at Christchurch Art Gallery, Felicity Milburn, will also bring a wealth of knowledge to judging which entries represent the best of contemporary New Zealand portraiture. I am honoured both judges have agreed to undertake the role and very much look forward to their choice of winner,” said Jaenine Parkinson, Director of New Zealand Portrait Gallery.

The winner of the competition and recipient of a $20,000 cash prize will be selected by the judges at the start of the public exhibition showcasing all finalists’ works. An additional prize of $2,500 will be awarded for the runner up alongside another $2,500 prize for the People’s Choice, awarded at the end of the exhibition.

Entries close at 4pm on Thursday 21 March 2024 and the winner will be announced on Wednesday 22 May 2024. The exhibition will be on show at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakata in Shed 11 on Wellington’s waterfront from 23 May to 11 August 2024 before touring nationally.

Entry forms and further information are available at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery or online at https://www.nzportraitgallery.org.nz/adam-portraiture-award

 

