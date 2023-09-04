A Metropolis Touring Presentation

Disco Superstars BONEY M Featuring Maizie Williams return for The Farewell Tour. Performing all their Greatest Hits including Rasputin, Daddy Cool, Ma Baker, Gotta Go Home, Rivers Of Babylon, Brown Girl In The Ring, Sunny + more with a full live band!

BONEY M’s insanely catchy songs mixed with the glitz and glamour of the disco era gave them an incredible run of chart toppers. They have sold over 150 million records worldwide making them one of the best-selling artists of all-time.

Always fun and perfect for the dance floor, hit-makers BONEY M are one of the most beloved bands to emerge from the Disco era. Their Farewell Australian tour is guaranteed to bring joy to their fans as they perform all their Greatest Hits.

Put on your dancing shoes, this will be a disco inferno of epic proportions!

Watch ‘Rivers of Babylon’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FgDles4xq8

BONEY M The Farewell Tour June 2024 Dates:

Friday June 21st AUCKLAND, Town Hall

Saturday June 22nd WELLINGTON, St James Theatre

TICKETS:

Presale: Wednesday September 6th, 9am Local

General Public: Friday September 8th, 9am Local

