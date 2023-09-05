Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘Everyone Has A Story To Tell’ Fascinating Photography On Display At Taupō Museum

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Jellicoe Exhibition

David Cook went to art school in the 1980s with the goal of becoming a painter or designer, however, once he got a camera in his hand a love for photography blossomed.

Cook, whose exhibition Jellicoe & Bledisloe: Hamilton in the 90s is now open at Taupō Museum, says he was reluctant to use a camera at first but learned to love the way it gave him “permission to explore the world and understand how communities work”.

The photos in the exhibition centre on his time living in Hamilton East in the 1990s. He was drawn to the colourful, creative, and chaotic lives of his neighbours. With camera in hand, he created an intimate documentary of a state housing suburb in the 90s, before gentrification set in.

“In the world of photography, it’s easy to be captivated by the sensational, spectacular, and picturesque,” Cook says.

“But I’m convinced that the ordinary places, like the places where we live, are where you find the most fascinating stories. Everyone has a story to tell – you just need to slow down, look, and listen.”

He hopes the exhibition will encourage people to reflect on what makes a good community.

“You can get in close and see the wallpaper of everyday life. There’s a lot of detail in the show – front yard mechanics, Georgie cooking a roast meal, kids playing on the street.

“I’m proud of the enormous banner prints that take a detailed look at everything in the Lennons’ living room. You can spend a long time searching those images, I still keep on discovering new things in those photographs. They are like time capsules from the 90s.”

To complement the exhibition, Taupō Museum is running a My Neighbourhood Photo Competition for young people across the rohe who are encouraged to photograph the everyday things that make their neighbourhood the place they love. Entries will be displayed at the museum alongside the exhibition.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 