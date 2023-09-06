Norrie heads “home” confident the ASB Classic within his grasp

One of the world’s top-ranked players, “Kiwi-Kid” Cameron Norrie, has confirmed he will return to the ASB Classic in Auckland next January.

The British No 1, who grew up in Auckland, has been runner-up on two occasions in the men’s singles at the ASB Classic, earlier this year and in 2019.

The left-hander has his sights set on winning the tournament that sparked his love of the game.

“I think one day I am going to win it. I just need to go out and do it. I don’t know when it is going to be but I will stay patient and hopefully get this one,” said Norrie.

The ASB Classic returns to the ASB Tennis Arena in Stanley St, with the WTA Women’s event from January 1-7 and the ATP Men’s event from January 8-15, with tickets on sale from today 6 September from www.flicket.co.nz with links and full information from asbclassic.co.nz.

Norrie, 27, was born in South Africa before his parents moved to New Zealand when he was three. He fell in love with the game from an early age at the Bucklands Beach Tennis Club and spent much of his youth at Stanley St watching and learning from the visiting stars.

“I was always waiting around watching all the practices, trying to get photos, get their shirts, or their wristbands …watching some really top players. And then having the honour of playing in the tournament and winning matches was pretty cool. I never thought I would be able to do that – and to play two finals there already.

“I hope the next tournament will be unfinished business for me. I love playing there. It means a lot to play the tournament.”

The big left-hander has enjoyed one tournament victory since Auckland, beating world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz on clay at the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro. Norrie also made the finals in Buenos Aires, the semifinals in Lyon and the quarter-finals at the ATP 1000 event in Indian Wells.

“To have Cameron back in Auckland again is fantastic for our fans and for the tournament. He gave of his time generously off the court, especially with our adaptive players which was warmly received,” said Tournament Director, Nicolas Lamperin.

“He remains one of the best players in the world, and while he has roots in Auckland where he learned the game, we do not take his appearance here for granted.

“We know he wants to have his name on the ASB Classic Trophy at a venue where he spent so much of his time as a young kid and we know he will have plenty of support.

“To have players of his calibre at our tournament is a thrill, and I am sure not just tennis followers, but all sports fans will flock to the ASB Tennis Arena for the chance to see one of the world’s premier players in action.”

Lamperin said he will be finalising several marque players in the coming weeks, and that fans should move quickly to secure tickets which were sold out for the 2023 event.

Norrie believes other big names will be attracted to the event.

“Auckland is a really cool tournament. It is in the middle of summer in New Zealand. It’s a great venue, great facilities, the gym is probably one of the best on tour. You are staying really close in the city. There are some good beaches nearby, some cool stuff to do and some good restaurants.

“Hopefully we get some really top players in next year’s tournament.’

