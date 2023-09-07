National Waiata Māori Music Awards

Musical relief for those enduring the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle

Close to 250 people, some displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle, are about to be treated to a live performance delivered by some of the biggest names in Māori music entertainment.

The event will form part of the 16th National Waiata Māori Music Awards which this year will be a mixture of recorded performances in front of a live audience, and pre-recorded performances.

The final show will be produced and broadcast on Whakaata Māori in October.

Executive director Ellison Huata said the event will be a “virtual” one similar to the awards events recorded in 2020 and 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions put a stop to live events.

This year's virtual awards will have a strong focus on helping those displaced by the weather events in January and February.

“The recent devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle has left a lasting impact on our beautiful Aotearoa,” Ellison said.

“Our hearts go out to the affected areas, particularly Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Kahungunu, which have been home to the National Waiata Māori Music Awards for the past 15 years.”

Ellison said instead of asking the guest artists and finalists of the awards to perform in an empty venue for the live recording, it was decided to hold a special evening performance for people recovering from the cyclone.

The event will be held at Omahu Marae in Heretaunga, on Friday, September 8.

“We understand that many people still may not have homes to go to. They are being hosted by marae like Omahu because they have nowhere to go.

“Whānau are really up against it and we wanted to do something to lift their spirits. Through the power of music, we can heal, uplift, and inspire one another.”

The star studded line up of performers for the Omahu Marae show include Maisey Rika, Taisha Tari, Seth Haapu, Tipene, Nikau Grace, Makayla Purcell-Mainini, Rakai Whauhau, Tuari Brothers and Pereri King.

Details of this year's winners will be announced when the awards event is broadcasted on Whakaata Māori in October.

Recognition for our inspiring iconic Māori performers

A long-time advocate for Māori culture who has inspired many as a performer and as a business entrepreneur is among those to be honoured with Iconic Award titles, at this year’s National Waiata Māori Music Awards.

Wetini Mitai-Ngatai, Te Arawa, Whakatohea, and Tuwharetoa, dedicated his life to promoting and preserving Māori culture through his work as leader of successful kapa haka group Te Mātārae I Ōrehu.

Wetini led the group to win Te Matatini in 2000 and 2011 and his exceptional leadership earned the group the Te Matatini Male Leadership trophy six times.

Off stage, Wetini found a way to combine his love for performing arts with his keen business acumen. He is the owner of Mitai Māori Village in Rotorua, providing an immersive cultural experience for visitors.

He ventured into the hospitality industry, owning and operating sleep pods at the Dubai International Airport and the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

The Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust named Wetini the recipient of the Te Tohu Kaitiaki Tikanga Pūoru, Iconic Keeper of Tradition Award, which recognises a person who has demonstrated exceptional skill and knowledge in Māori music and dance.

“The recipient has not only mastered the technical aspects of these art forms but has also delved into the cultural significance and history behind them,” the trust said in a statement to Wetini.

“Your exceptional talent and dedication to Māori music have not gone unnoticed.

“We are thrilled to recognise your outstanding achievements. It is a testament to your hard work, creativity, and commitment to preserving and promoting Māori music and culture.”

Compositions that inspire generations

Songwriter, performer, actor and champion of te reo Māori, Whirimako Black, is the recipient of the Te Tohu Kaiwhakairo I Te Kupu o Nehe, Iconic Māori Music Composer Award.

The award acknowledges an individual who has composed a remarkable body of work in te reo Māori, drawing inspiration from traditional and historical teachings while incorporating contemporary or traditional styles.

Whirimako is of Ngāti Tuhoe, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Ranginui, Kahungunu, Te Whakatohea, Te Whanau-a-Apanui, Te Arawa, and Ngāti Awa decent.

She has recorded eight solo albums, producing many in te reo Māori as well as a number of bilingual efforts.

She has composed and sung the titles for the acclaimed Television New Zealand series, The New Zealand Wars, as well as composing with Hori Tait, the initial title music for the Māori news programme, Te Karere.

The Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust said her contributions have had a profound impact on the development of Māori music.

“We commend your dedication and talent,” the trust said in a statement to Whirimako.

“Your compositions have not only enriched the musical landscape but also served as a powerful means of cultural expression. We applaud her outstanding achievements and the significant influence she has had on Māori music.”

Dedication to Māori music

All-Māori roots-reggae band Katchafire, which has an international fan base spanning two decades, has been named the recipient of the Te Tohu o te Ahumahi Pūoru - Iconic Māori Music Industry Award.

The award is for a group or individual who has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Māori music and has made significant contributions to the New Zealand music industry.

Katchafire, from Kirikiriroa - Hamilton, has produced six albums, platinum sales, hit singles and is well known for delivering one of the most authentic reggae shows around.

The whānau-based band started with lead guitarist Grenville Bell and his sons Logan Bell (lead singer) and Jordan Bell (drummer).

Their sound was built on the foundations of classic roots-reggae with an R’n’B and funk rub, fusing modern dancehall and with slinky pop, cool grooves and uplifting vibes.

In 2022, the performers celebrated 25 years of making music together.

The Waiata Māori Music Awards Trust said it applauded Katchafire for its outstanding achievements and commitment to promoting and preserving Māori music.

“Their passion and talent have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the industry.”

