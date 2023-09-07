Blackjacks Women Qualify – Week 2 Day 3 Update 4.15pm

The New Zealand Blackjacks women’s pair of Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard withstood enormous pressure to sneak through to the medal rounds at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.

Inch and Goddard managed a 16-15 victory over a spirited team from Guernsey in their round seven clash, with the must-win match, their final round-robin game, ensuring they will have an opportunity to chase medals over the weekend.

The Blackjacks pair had to fight back from a 0-5 start and then withstand a run from Guernsey over the closing two ends.

The quarterfinals and semifinals are set for Friday with the final on Saturday.

Meanwhile the New Zealand women’s triples line-up of Val Smith, Tayla Bruce and Leeane Poulson were in impressive form, disposing of their opposition from Jersey 25-14 to also move in to the medal round.

They will compete in quarterfinals and hopefully semifinals on Friday with the triples final on Sunday.

The men face a long day with both the fours and singles facing three games.

The Blackjacks four topped Singapore 16-12 in their round seven clash this morning and were too strong for Fiji winning 15-6 in their second match of the day.

They face India in their final round-robin match later today.

Singles player Andrew Kelly continued on his winning ways with a 21-8 win in round eight over Norfolk Island, and still faces France and Samoa in his remaining games today.

