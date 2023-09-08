That ‘sneaky’ Sausage Roll Could Be A Winner

You just gotta love them, that sneaky mouthful of sausage roll as you buzz through a busy day and right now the hunt is on for the best sausage roll in New Zealand.

Yes folks, the Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll Competition is now calling for entries at pieawards.nz

So, if you have a favourite bakery, encourage them to enter. Or if you actually make a tasty morsel of a sausage roll for your customers, then be part of this competition. It could win you heaps of publicity, prize money and have people lining up to taste your Legendary Sausage Roll.

Sausage rolls might have been introduced to New Zealand along with sheep and cattle way back in the day, but that hasn’t stop us modifying them to suit those sheep and cattle as fillings along with our own take on flavour. Ask any hungry person what their sneaky snack is while they’re going about their day and a lot will answer “sausage roll”. They’re tasty, convenient and they just hit the spot, right?

In fact kiwis love them so much, with or without tomato sauce that we invite them along to parties for kids and adults alike; we take them on picnics or out on the boat, and of course they’re great company on a road trip. There’s virtually no place they are not welcome.

In 2020 the inaugural Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll competition was held with 607 entries! Amazing! And even more amazing, the pie king Patrick Lam won it!

NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel says: “Sausage rolls are part of our DNA. Most of us can’t remember a time when sausage rolls weren’t part of our lives, we’ve grown up on them, and when you bite into that crispy, flaky pastry and taste the moist and flavoursome filling, ah that’s so good. That’s why we launched the Legendary Sausage Roll Competition. To recognise the best sausage roll in New Zealand, and on October 27 we’ll be announcing the winner and telling everyone about it.”

Entries close on Friday, September 29 at 5pm and judging will take place at NZ Bakels in Christchurch on October 26. Enter at pieawards.nz

