Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

That ‘sneaky’ Sausage Roll Could Be A Winner

Friday, 8 September 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards

You just gotta love them, that sneaky mouthful of sausage roll as you buzz through a busy day and right now the hunt is on for the best sausage roll in New Zealand.

Yes folks, the Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll Competition is now calling for entries at pieawards.nz

So, if you have a favourite bakery, encourage them to enter. Or if you actually make a tasty morsel of a sausage roll for your customers, then be part of this competition. It could win you heaps of publicity, prize money and have people lining up to taste your Legendary Sausage Roll.

Sausage rolls might have been introduced to New Zealand along with sheep and cattle way back in the day, but that hasn’t stop us modifying them to suit those sheep and cattle as fillings along with our own take on flavour. Ask any hungry person what their sneaky snack is while they’re going about their day and a lot will answer “sausage roll”. They’re tasty, convenient and they just hit the spot, right?

In fact kiwis love them so much, with or without tomato sauce that we invite them along to parties for kids and adults alike; we take them on picnics or out on the boat, and of course they’re great company on a road trip. There’s virtually no place they are not welcome.

In 2020 the inaugural Bakels Legendary Sausage Roll competition was held with 607 entries! Amazing! And even more amazing, the pie king Patrick Lam won it!

NZ Bakels managing director Brent Kersel says: “Sausage rolls are part of our DNA. Most of us can’t remember a time when sausage rolls weren’t part of our lives, we’ve grown up on them, and when you bite into that crispy, flaky pastry and taste the moist and flavoursome filling, ah that’s so good. That’s why we launched the Legendary Sausage Roll Competition. To recognise the best sausage roll in New Zealand, and on October 27 we’ll be announcing the winner and telling everyone about it.”

Entries close on Friday, September 29 at 5pm and judging will take place at NZ Bakels in Christchurch on October 26. Enter at pieawards.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 