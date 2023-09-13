Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
CD Cricket Appoints Jacob Oram As Central Hinds Head Coach

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 6:41 am
Press Release: Central Districts Cricket Association

Central Districts Cricket is pleased to announce Jacob Oram as the new Head Coach of the Central Hinds.

Based in Palmerston North, Oram brings a wealth of coaching experience to his new position and takes over the tiller from Jamie Watkins who stepped down at the end of last season to focus on his role as CDCA’s Female Performance and Pathways lead.

After having represented the BLACKCAPS in 33 Tests, 160 ODIs and 36 T20is and playing 137 matches for the Central Stags across the three main formats, Oram made a transition from playing to coaching in 2014 with New Zealand A.

In 2018 he joined the WHITE FERNS’ coaching staff as the elite squad’s specialist bowling and fielding coach until 2022, after having initially provided coaching for Manawatū WHITE FERN and Central Hind Hannah Rowe.

More recently Oram has served as the Northern Warriors' Assistant Coach in Abu Dhabi, and Bowling Coach for Mumbai Indians Cape Town, and is looking forward to being immersed in the New Zealand Domestic landscape once again.

“I’m passionate about New Zealand cricket and it’s an exciting opportunity to be involved in cricket coaching in New Zealand again,” said Oram.

“Being back involved with Central Districts in particular is a real pleasure for me. I have a strong bond with CD as my home Domestic Association when I was playing throughout the 17 years of my career.

“I’ve also been able to see a bit of the Central Hinds over the last few summers in my commentary roles, and it’s helped to familiarise me with some of the talents in the squad.

“You get a deeper insight into some of the tactics and styles of play when you have the chance to commentate a few games, and I think the Hinds have a really interesting mix of high quality international and experienced players in the team, and a wave of youth coming through, which is really exciting.

“You’ve got the best of both worlds there. So, the chance to step up and help develop the exciting young players that Central Districts does produce was certainly an attractive feature of this role to me.”

Oram said he was looking forward to getting underway as the team hits preseason training at CD’s new multimillion dollar high performance headquarters in Hawke’s Bay.

“I was over in Hawke’s Bay about a month and a half ago, and saw Mitre 10 Park for the first time then. I’d heard a lot about it, but seeing it for myself brought home just how good these facilities are going to be for CD and our high performance teams.

“When you have camps and the suite of purpose-built facilities of that quality are all at your disposal, it makes going to work a pleasure. I congratulate CDCA on what they have achieved.”

Central Districts Manager, High Performance Dave Meiring said Oram was a perfect fit for the Hinds who have three newly contracted youngsters among a new-look squad for the upcoming season, as well as former WHITE FERN Thamsyn Newton who has joined from champion side the Wellington Blaze.

“We know that Jacob brings a strong knowledge of the female high performance landscape in New Zealand, and he understands what’s required to help an up-and-coming teenage talent develop into a consistent Central Hind and then hopefully a WHITE FERN,” said Meiring.

“Having already worked with several of our squad during his time in the WHITE FERNS, we also know Jake will fit in seamlessly with the group and is excited about building relationships with the fresher faces in our squad, too.

“He’s passionate about helping all our players to be the best that they can be, and we’re delighted to have appointed the ideal person from within our own region to help them achieve their goals.”

The Central Hinds begin their 2023/24 season on the weekend of 18 and 19 November, hosting the Canterbury Magicians in Palmerston North for the first two rounds of the national one-day Hallyburton Johnstone Shield — a title the Hinds last won in 2019.

They then head to Auckland and Wellington for four away rounds, before switching into Dream11 Super Smash mode with home doubleheaders in Palmerston North (27 December), New Plymouth (29 and 30 December) and Napier (8 and 10 January).

The Hinds finished both national campaigns on a high last season with back-to-back wins against Northern Brave, and earlier lifted the Viv Stephens Memorial Trophy with a cherished one-day victory over the formidable Blaze.

“I’m sure every player is excited about the fresh challenges this season and there’s no secret sauce,” says Oram.

“We need to build our connection as a team, get stuck in and work hard. And for me, as a new coach of the side, it’s all about building strong relationships with the players and our support staff, too.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

