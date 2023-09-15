Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Global Groove: Humans' Shared Understandings Of Music

Friday, 15 September 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

From New Zealand to Namibia, Brazil to Bangladesh, a global experiment tested whether music is understood in the same way across cultures. The answer: broadly, yes.

Playing song snippets to over 5,000 participants from 49 countries, scientists asked people to classify each as either a dance, lullaby, healing, or love song.

Even relatively isolated smaller-scale societies took part: the Nyangatom in Ethiopia, the Mentawai in Indonesia, and the Tannese Ni-Vanuatu in Vanuatu.

Randomly selected, the 14-second snippets came from an archive called the Natural History of Song Discography, recorded in mostly smaller-scale societies during the early to mid-20th century.

Listeners in both industrialized industrialised and smaller-scale societies tended to be able to pick the dance songs and lullabies, and, to a lesser extent, the healing songs, but not the love songs, in the experiment led by Yale University and the University of Auckland.

“Across cultures, listeners seem to be able to often understand what purposes songs are intended for,” said senior author Samuel Mehr, a senior lecturer in psychology at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland. “Music evolves differently across cultures but seems to be grounded in some universal perceptual phenomena.”

Mutual musical understandings may be like humans’ abilities to decode facial expressions, which tend to be intelligible across cultures.

The study was special for its diversity, including speakers of 31 languages, after previous research focused almost exclusively on English speakers.

“Focusing solely on English speakers from western Western countries has been all too common in cognitive science – taking a wider approach means we can assess human psychology instead of a nonrepresentative subset of humans,” said co-author Dr Courtney Hilton, of the University of Auckland.

The general failure to identify love songs could be because a message of love doesn’t require any typical musical format. In contrast, the other three song types tend to follow certain acoustic patterns globally: for example, dance songs tend to be loud and rhythmic, and lullabies tend to be quiet and melodious."

Love songs may be “a fuzzy category of music when produced in an unfamiliar language,” the scientists and their co-authors wrote in the paper just published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Analysing responses based on language groupings showed that 27 of the 28 groups correctly rated dance songs as more appropriate for dancing than other songs. All 28 of the groups were able to identify lullabies. But only 12 of the 28 groups were able to identify love songs.

The scientists hope to in future study more than just the four types of intuitions about music which featured in the research. 
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZSQ : Woven Pathways

The NZSQ concludes their National Tour on September 17 with four carefully curated programmes of transformational chamber music, including familiar classical masterpieces and contemporary Kiwi compositions that weave a compelling narrative about the human condition. More


Hannah Playhouse : Full Of Life

The Hannah Playhouse opens its doors to celebrate fifty years of an iconic venue. The three-year pilot programme is curated to deliver to all four pou of the WCC's Aho Tini 2030 strategy. Everyone is invited to discover the ongoing exhibition, displayed throughout the building from October 16. More


Wellington Sculpture Trust: Extended Reality Sculpture Floats Over Wellington Harbour

The WST celebrates its 40th Anniversary with an extended reality sculpture created in the Metaverse. Gill Gatfield's ‘HALO’ is a giant marble circle floating over the waterfront harbour, connecting sea and sky. Suspended virtually 25m above the water, it will be visible to all Wellingtonians via their mobile phones. More

The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 